The march of Swiss watch exports does not stop. In October there was a new increase. In the month, exports of Swiss timepieces amounted to 2.39 billion francs (2.47 billion euros at the current exchange rate), 5.1% more than a year earlier. For the first ten months of 2023 as a whole, the Swiss export figure is 22.09 billion francs (22.82 billion euros), an increase of 8.3% compared to the same period last year .

In October, seven of the ten largest markets recorded positive signs, while three recorded declines. These are the data for the month for the top ten markets: United States 378 million francs (+5%), China 273 million (+24.3%), Hong Kong 192 million (+17.4%), United Kingdom 158 million (+7.7%), Japan 158 million (-2.7%), Singapore 142 million (-9.8%), Germany 114 million (-12.4%), United Arab Emirates 111 million (+20 .5%), France 110 million (+6.2%), Italy 93 million (+2.7%).

As regards the product ranges, almost all of them recorded increases in exports in October. The basic range, with a price of less than 200 francs, achieved a +17.4% in value; the medium range, with a price between 200 and 500 francs, had a +10.7%; the medium-high range, with a price between 500 and 3 thousand francs, recorded a slight decline of 0.9%; the high range, with a price above 3 thousand francs, for its part had a +6.2%.

Looking at the first ten months of this year as a whole, the picture is that of ten main markets, all of which are growing. The figures for the top ten markets for the period January-October 2023 are these: United States 3.4 billion francs (+7.3%), China 2.3 billion (+9%), Hong Kong 1.9 billion (+25.5%), Japan 1.4 billion (+5.5%), United Kingdom 1.4 billion (+8.2%), Singapore 1.3 billion (+3.7%), Germany 1 .1 billion (+5.9%), France 1 billion (+9.5%), United Arab Emirates 1 billion (+12.6%), Italy 882 million (+11.2%).

Despite the international economic slowdown and despite the strength of the franc which actually makes Swiss products more expensive, the Swiss watch hub is maintaining good pace. The increase in exports in the first half of this year was even more significant, but the figures archived so far for the following months remain satisfactory for Red Cross companies. The Swiss watch industry represents over 50% of the sector’s global turnover and exports over 90% of its production. The Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (Fh) indicates the stabilization of export growth at the rates recorded in recent months as positive. The challenge for the Swiss hub now is to maintain this pace also in the next phase.

