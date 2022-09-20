Listen to the audio version of the article

Exports of Swiss watches also recorded a clear increase in August. The export of Swiss timepieces in the month amounted to 1.74 billion francs (1.79 billion euros at current exchange rates), 14.7% more than a year earlier. In the first eight months of 2022, Red Cross exports amounted to 15.86 billion francs (16.35 billion euros), an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period last year.

United States, China and Japan are the top three markets

Both in August and in the first eight months of this year as a whole, the United States confirmed its position as the number one market. China is still in second place, with a positive sign in August but negative in the eight months. Hong Kong has a negative sign both in the month and in the January-August period, it drops from third to fourth place in the month while maintaining third place in the eight months. Third monthly place for Japan, with strong growth; on the Asian side there is also the progress of Singapore. Progress also for the major European markets; Italy has a negative sign in August, but has a positive one for the eight months and with the tenth place remains in the top ten both in the month and in the entire period.

This, in figures, is the trend of the ten largest markets in August, in order of magnitude for the export of Swiss watches: United States + 23.2%, China + 15.4%, Japan + 48.3% , Hong Kong -7.8%, United Kingdom + 11.2%, Singapore + 37%, Germany 12.7%, France + 30%, United Arab Emirates -7%, Italy -4.1%. As for the snapshot of the data on the trend in the top ten in the first eight months of 2022, this brings out the negative sign only for China and Hong Kong, while all the other main markets recorded the positive sign: United States + 27.9% , China -15.6%, Hong Kong -11.3%, Japan + 18.8%, United Kingdom + 26.2%, Singapore + 24%, Germany + 22%, France + 31.6%, United Arab Emirates United States + 13.6%, Italy + 11.4%.

The greatest growth for the range under 200 francs

In August, high-end Swiss watches, priced above 3,000 francs, once again recorded an increase in the value of exports, equal to 20.2% compared to a year earlier; However, this time there was also a marked increase, equal to 44.2%, for watches in the basic range, priced below 200 francs. For the medium-high range, priced between 500 and 3,000 francs, the increase was 4.4%, while for the mid-range timepieces, priced between 200 and 500 francs, there was a contraction of 25.8%.

Results higher than expected

The Swiss watch industry accounts for over 50% of the sector’s worldwide turnover and exports more than 90% of its production. The export data provided by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (Fh) is therefore an important indicator for the entire sector. After the fall of 2020 due to the pandemic, in 2021 the Swiss timepiece pole recorded a strong recovery; the figures for the first eight months show that the pace of the red-cross exports remained good. Considering the geopolitical tensions and the international economic slowdown, the results achieved so far are in some respects superior to forecasts. Among the operators in the sector there is caution on the forecasts for the coming months, but underlying optimism remains on the possibility of closing 2022 with good annual progress in exports.