The official data on attendance for the 2023 edition of Watches and Wonders, the most important watch fair in the sector, will arrive early next week when, after the weekend entry of the paying public, the picture will be complete. Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation, which organizes it, expected around 32,000 people (10,000 of whom paying). But the feeling is that the number is destined to grow, also thanks to the significant return of Asians. Perhaps another sign that confirms the favorable moment for this sector, as all the most important indicators say. Especially in the segment high end, which with 48 brands is present in Geneva in its entirety. Lots of important news. Rolex celebrates the 60th anniversary of Cosmograph Daytona with new versions that add a new movement to aesthetic interventions.

And patek philippe here is the Calatrava Ref.5224R-001, with Travel Time dual time zone that introduces a particular 24-hour display. It ranges between jewel watches and the return of great classics Cartierwhich today also includes the Tank Normale in the Privé collection. Montblanc continues its work in the 1858 Iced Sea collection by introducing an ice gray dial. Iwc launches the Ingenieur Automatic 40, a contemporary version reminiscent of a 1976 model.

Per Panerai it is the year of the Radiomir family, a family in which two Radiomir Otto Giorni stand out. Rich launches of Chanel with the Interstellar capsule collection, inspired by the science-fiction world. Hublot offers the very light Big Bang Integrated Tourbillon Full Carbon with the case and integrated bracelet in a mix of carbon fiber and Texalium. Present in Geneva together with Chopard also Julia Roberts. for the announcement that from the end of 2023 the maison will use only its LucentSteel (80% recycled material) in all steel models. day, this year celebrates 60 years of Carrera with the Chronograph Glassbox, while Zenith focuses on the Pilot family. Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso brings back the scene while Vacheron Constantin focuses on Overseas. For Grand Seiko, here is the Tentagraph, his first mechanical chronograph. A concept watch for Roger Dubuis and the unreleased Freak One for Ulysse Nardin. Parmigiani Fleurier introduces the Tonda PF Rattrapante e Van Cleef & Arpels surprises with jewel watches like the Ludo Secret.

New Black Bay for Tudor and new H08 for Hermes. A. Lange adds chronograph to Odysseus. Finally, in the ProPilot X Kermit Edition of Oristhe Muppets character appears in the date window every first of the month.