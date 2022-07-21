Original title: Watching the movie “Frozen” in the theater with “3D sound”, the film symphony concert is dreamy

In 2018, two stunning and unforgettable film symphony concerts themed “The English Patient” and “Titanic” and the futuristic “Star Wars: A New Hope” film symphony concert were staged at Dongyi. , Familiar characters and scenes are matched with live performances, presented in high-definition images that exceed ordinary cinema screens, creating a grand moment that shocked countless movie fans and music fans. On the basis of maintaining the original symphony trump card “listen to the symphony, go to the East”, Dongyi injects fresh power into serious classical music with a subversive immersive experience.

This summer, the summer special series “Art Plays in the Summer, Let Love Live Flowers”, which will be launched after the re-run of the Shanghai Oriental Art Center, will set off a modern wave. Disney super IP airborne Dongyi! From August 12th to 13th, authorized by the official official Disney, the Oscar-winning music award “Frozen” movie symphony audio-visual concert will be performed in the Shanghai Oriental Art Center Concert Hall. The whole concert will play the movie “Frozen” in its entirety. Powerful musical singers such as Xu Lidong, Qian Anqi, Yin Haolun, and Wang Yi will perform “Frozen Feast” together with the full orchestra. A sensory experience, leading the audience into the three-dimensional dreamland of ice and snow in the concert hall, where we don’t have to pretend to be adults, just be children!

Live music and video

Immersive music feast for a chilled summer

In 2013, the 3D animated film “Frozen” produced by Disney reached the top in one fell swoop and became the highest-grossing animated film in film history at that time with a global box office of nearly 1.3 billion US dollars. Film, Best Animated Film at the 67th BAFTA Awards, Best Animated Feature Film at the 71st Golden Globe Awards, Best Animated Feature Film at the 86th Academy Awards and Best Original Song at the 86th Academy Awards. The “Frozen” soundtrack became a global hit once it was released. Oscar-winning songwriter Kristin Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez worked together to write and synthesize the music for the animated film “Frozen”. The theme song “Let it Go” swept the Grammy and Oscar awards. The global sales of the original sound album exceeded 10 million copies, and it topped the North American Billboard chart for two consecutive weeks, becoming a truly epoch-making phenomenon.

The music design in the film “Frozen” skillfully combines modern fables, Broadway music creation styles, and Disney’s collection of music creation thinking, endows the music with characters and narrative effects, and achieves the dream of “Frozen”. The concert started with a piece of “Frozen Heart” full of Nordic music style, and “For The First Time In Forever” was used as the theme music throughout to promote the development of the story. Accompanied by the entry of plump strings and percussion, Princess Aisha sang “Let It Go” aloud, releasing the long-suppressed contradictions, fears and struggles, and the characters full of tension appeared in the song “Let It Go” in front of the audience. The song “In Summer” specially written for “Xuebao” echoes the cute image of Xuebao. Under the lively melody, Xuebao moves through different scenes in summer. In addition, songs such as “Do You Want to Build A Snowman” and “Love Is An Open Door” are equally charming.

Live performance, sound and picture integration, the most popular Disney’s original animation images will be fully presented at the scene, and the musical singers and the full-scale pipeline orchestra will perform the “Feast of Ice and Snow” together. This is not only a fantasy fairy tale of “sound, light and shadow”, but also a grand event worthy of all movie fans and music fans.

The first choice for powerful actors to join the parent-child summer vacation

Fairy tales are never just for children

“Magic is nothing to be afraid of, fear is your worst enemy.” is Princess Elsa’s classic line in the film. The symbolic meanings of various characters and symbols in the film are worthy of parents leading their children to savor. . On the weekends of the summer vacation, prepare the same princess dress from “Frozen” for the children, and use music to create a happy parent-child time for the children and their parents.

This “Frozen” movie symphony audio-visual concert is directed by Gu Xiangping, Steve C. Chiu is the music director, famous and powerful musical actors Xu Lidong, Qian Anqi, Yin Haolun, Wang Yi and others will join hands to conduct the new star Wang Hongzhi and the freshmen of classical music. The Power of Generations – The Sony Symphony Orchestra performs classic repertoires. The Sony Symphony Orchestra was established in 2019. Based on the classical music that the musicians are best at, it has continuously made breakthroughs and attempts in the cross-border field in a variety of performance forms. Representative performances include the full series of genuine Disney concerts and the Harry Potter film symphony. Concerts, Star Wars Movie Symphony Concerts, British BBC Planet Series Symphony Concerts, etc.

As a giant in the animation film industry, Disney's works also cater to the mainstream values ​​of different eras. In "Frozen", we no longer see the standard ending of the happy life of the princess and the prince. The princess no longer needs to wait for the prince's rescue. Instead, it relies on its own to fight against fate and overcome difficulties. Fairy tales have never been for children, but are also the epitome of the adult world. "Let it go" sings Princess Elsa's heart, so why isn't it our inner cry?





