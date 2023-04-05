[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 05, 2023]On April 3, Shen Yun North America Art Troupe staged its first performance in 2023 at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, USA. When the curtain opened, Shen Yun’s pure, kind and pure performance purified people’s hearts and inspired people’s kind thoughts. The audience was immersed in this wonderful artistic feast, and they were full of admiration.

Edward Morse, professor of law who donated the chair: “This is the first time I have watched a Shen Yun show. I am very moved by her artistic quality. The beauty of her dance, and the expressiveness of all the dancers, their sincerity, and the People’s ideas about freedom, virtue, about the tradition of the Chinese nation and culture, and how important it is to commemorate this tradition. To promote and spread this culture so that we can understand each other and learn to practice virtue together. I think this is The wonderful combination of the artistic power of dance and music. In addition, the visual images presented by the Shen Yun program brought a great sense of excitement to all audiences. All in all, I feel honored to be able to watch Shen Yun.”

Edward Morse serves as vice chair of the American Bar Association’s Cyberspace Law Committee. He is also dedicated to business law education, is an endowed chair at the Creighton University School of Law, and has published several books. Morse is full of enthusiasm for Chinese culture, and Shen Yun performances took him through time and space to experience the splendid culture passed down by the gods of the stars and Han for 5,000 years.

Edward Morse: “Shen Yun’s costumes are gorgeous and eye-catching, and the images portray different nationalities. Even the shoes, the dance of the shoes, are so beautiful and creative. The colors, fabrics, and flowing sleeves. Both male and female dancers. Actresses They are graceful and elegant, while the male actors are masculine and strong. The costumes really promote the characteristics of the characters and help express the storyline.”

Edward Morse: “The dynamic sky is amazing. I don’t know how they did it. It’s a technical marvel, combining advanced technology with classical dance communication, adding a new and fantastic quality to the show , which is very popular. I believe young people especially love this form.”

Morse expressed deep sympathy for the kind-hearted Chinese people being suppressed by the CCP. He sincerely hoped that China could restore freedom as soon as possible and reshape the great historical state.

Edward Morse: “This is very tragic. (The Chinese government) is a repressive regime, and the oppression that is happening is worrying. It is the truth. We need to stand in solidarity with the Chinese people who yearn for freedom, virtue, and the ability to practice what they believe in. This It is part of our tradition, we must respect them in our hearts, protect them, speak for them, and help them realize their potential. I hope China can reproduce this tradition of virtue, freedom and respect for human dignity, and the Chinese can once again live in the Live with that joy in spirit.”

Edward Morse: “I will tell (family and friends) them that they need to watch Shen Yun more times. I really want to watch it again. Because I think the message conveyed by the show is something that we need to take time to absorb. There are many connotations We must experience it during this viewing process. The ingenuity of visual and auditory details is presented to us, and it is difficult to fully comprehend after watching it once. Come watch and enjoy Shen Yun!”

