As a result of the breakage of a pipe of 1,600 millimeters in diameter in the south of Córdoba capitalAguas Cordobesas set up seven hydration points for residents.

The hydration centers in Córdoba, after the pipe break

Junction CPC: Av. Gobernador Amadeo Sabattini

CPC Barrio Jardín: Celso Barrios 1825

CPC San Vicente: San Jerónimo 2850 Municipal Market.

Of. Velez Sarsfield 1800

Chalet San Felipe: Diego de Torres 2731.CPC

Plaza Barrio Iponá: Becu corner Adolfo Conte.

Guevara Square Altamira Ob. Maldonado 4250

The firm asked the neighbors that, if necessary, go to the point closest to their home.

Problems after the breakage of a water pipe in Córdoba

As reported, the rupture occurred in a pipeline located between the Los Molinos Plant and the South Elevator Station.

📣 We inform that we have detected in the monitoring curves the rupture of the 1600 mm diameter conduit, located between the Los Molinos Plant and the South Elevator Station. pic.twitter.com/mkULimPnYH – Cordoba Waters (@AguasCordobesas) March 23, 2023

In total, some 160 neighborhoods were affected. On Thursday afternoon, some of them had already recovered the supply.

“The works will last for more than 24 hours, for which reason the following supply scheme was established, which will be implemented with trucks provided by the province of Córdoba, by the Municipality of the city and our company,” reported Aguas Cordobesas on Thursday. .

For sensitive clients (clinics, hospitals and nursing homes) upon request by calling 0800 800 2482.

Water: the affected neighborhoods in Córdoba

Aguas Cordobesas published the list of neighborhoods affected by the cut in the provision of the Los Molinos plant.

You can see the complete map of Aguas Cordobesas through this link.

In turn, they specified the list of neighborhoods in the area:

1st of May

April 23rd

25 of May

February 4

Achával Rock

Acosta

Admiral Brown

Altamira

South Highlands of San Vicente

Extension May 1

Altamira extension

Splice Expansion

General Expansion Artigas

Espinosa Garden Expansion

Kennedy expansion

San Fernando extension

San Pablo extension

Vélez Sársfield extension

Avenida

San Roque Descent

Beautiful View

Beautiful West View

Benjamín Policarpio Cabral

bethany

Bialet Masse

boedo

pillar hut

Cape Farina

caceres

California

I walk 60 blocks

Road to San Carlos

Road to Villa Pose

Carola Lorenzini

brewers

University City

Citadel

forest glades

Bella Vista Hills

Velez Sarsfield Hills

Colón

Colonia Lola

Commercial

Corral of Sticks

northern crucible

southern crucible

Cupani

Of my dreams

dean funes

Argentinian army

The Council

the carmel

the Quebracho

the old carob

Emmaus

Splice

Junction houses of workers and employees

Ferreyra Station

Evita

Ferrer

ferreyra

Miter railway

southern estates

General Artigas

Guemes

Horizonte

Lastly

It is industrial

Ipona

Irupé

Ituzaingó

Ituzaingó Annex

Ituzaingó II

Garden

Pilar Garden

south garden

Thorny Garden

Hippodrome Garden

Jockey

Jockey Club

Jose Hernandez

José Ignacio Diaz 1st, 2nd and 3rd section

Jose Ignacio Rucci

Kennedy

Carbonada

the straws

the canuelas

Flowers

the huertillas

the lilacs

Los Ceibos

The Eucalyptus

the ash trees

The Josephines

The Elms South

Los Sauces

Maipú 1st and 2nd section

Maldonado

Marcos Sastre

Mauritius

Mirador

look up

Mirizi

Muller

Nicholas Avellaneda

Our Home III

new cordoba

Nueva Córdoba annexed

OSN

Ten

Alameda Park

Atlantic Park

capital park

latin park

The Mills Park

San Carlos Park

Saint Vincent Park

Sarmiento Park

Velez Sarsfield Park

Andes Pass

Cordoba portal

Vargas Post

Quintas de Ferreyra

Quintas de Flores

Italian villas

southern fifths

Ramon J. Carcano

Renaissance

Olivos Residential

Residential San Carlos

Residential Velez Sarsfield

rivadavia

dew of the south

rogelio martinez

SEP

Saint Anthony

San Cayetano

Saint Daniel

San Felipe

San Fernando

San Francisco

San Javier

Saint Lawrence

Saint Paul

st vincent

Santa Ana Residential

Santa Rita

Santa Rosa Residential

Sarmiento

Suarez

south workshops

Texas Candelaria

south texas

urquiza

Argentine Villa

Villa Bustos

Villa Colonel Olmedo

Eucharistic Village

Villa Revol

Villa Revol Annex

Villa Rivadavia annex “a”

Villa San Carlos

Villa San Isidro

