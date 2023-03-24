As a result of the breakage of a pipe of 1,600 millimeters in diameter in the south of Córdoba capitalAguas Cordobesas set up seven hydration points for residents.
The hydration centers in Córdoba, after the pipe break
- Junction CPC: Av. Gobernador Amadeo Sabattini
- CPC Barrio Jardín: Celso Barrios 1825
- CPC San Vicente: San Jerónimo 2850 Municipal Market.
- Of. Velez Sarsfield 1800
- Chalet San Felipe: Diego de Torres 2731.CPC
- Plaza Barrio Iponá: Becu corner Adolfo Conte.
- Guevara Square Altamira Ob. Maldonado 4250
The firm asked the neighbors that, if necessary, go to the point closest to their home.
Problems after the breakage of a water pipe in Córdoba
As reported, the rupture occurred in a pipeline located between the Los Molinos Plant and the South Elevator Station.
📣 We inform that we have detected in the monitoring curves the rupture of the 1600 mm diameter conduit, located between the Los Molinos Plant and the South Elevator Station. pic.twitter.com/mkULimPnYH
– Cordoba Waters (@AguasCordobesas) March 23, 2023
In total, some 160 neighborhoods were affected. On Thursday afternoon, some of them had already recovered the supply.
“The works will last for more than 24 hours, for which reason the following supply scheme was established, which will be implemented with trucks provided by the province of Córdoba, by the Municipality of the city and our company,” reported Aguas Cordobesas on Thursday. .
- For sensitive clients (clinics, hospitals and nursing homes) upon request by calling 0800 800 2482.
Water: the affected neighborhoods in Córdoba
Aguas Cordobesas published the list of neighborhoods affected by the cut in the provision of the Los Molinos plant.
You can see the complete map of Aguas Cordobesas through this link.
In turn, they specified the list of neighborhoods in the area:
- 1st of May
- April 23rd
- 25 of May
- February 4
- Achával Rock
- Acosta
- Admiral Brown
- Altamira
- South Highlands of San Vicente
- Extension May 1
- Altamira extension
- Splice Expansion
- General Expansion Artigas
- Espinosa Garden Expansion
- Kennedy expansion
- San Fernando extension
- San Pablo extension
- Vélez Sársfield extension
- Avenida
- San Roque Descent
- Beautiful View
- Beautiful West View
- Benjamín Policarpio Cabral
- bethany
- Bialet Masse
- boedo
- pillar hut
- Cape Farina
- caceres
- California
- I walk 60 blocks
- Road to San Carlos
- Road to Villa Pose
- Carola Lorenzini
- brewers
- University City
- Citadel
- forest glades
- Bella Vista Hills
- Velez Sarsfield Hills
- Colón
- Colonia Lola
- Commercial
- Corral of Sticks
- northern crucible
- southern crucible
- Cupani
- Of my dreams
- dean funes
- Argentinian army
- The Council
- the carmel
- the Quebracho
- the old carob
- Emmaus
- Splice
- Junction houses of workers and employees
- Ferreyra Station
- Evita
- Ferrer
- ferreyra
- Miter railway
- southern estates
- General Artigas
- Guemes
- Horizonte
- Lastly
- It is industrial
- Ipona
- Irupé
- Ituzaingó
- Ituzaingó Annex
- Ituzaingó II
- Garden
- Pilar Garden
- south garden
- Thorny Garden
- Hippodrome Garden
- Jockey
- Jockey Club
- Jose Hernandez
- José Ignacio Diaz 1st, 2nd and 3rd section
- Jose Ignacio Rucci
- Kennedy
- Carbonada
- the straws
- the canuelas
- Flowers
- the huertillas
- the lilacs
- Los Ceibos
- The Eucalyptus
- the ash trees
- The Josephines
- The Elms South
- Los Sauces
- Maipú 1st and 2nd section
- Maldonado
- Marcos Sastre
- Mauritius
- Mirador
- look up
- Mirizi
- Muller
- Nicholas Avellaneda
- Our Home III
- new cordoba
- Nueva Córdoba annexed
- OSN
- Ten
- Alameda Park
- Atlantic Park
- capital park
- latin park
- The Mills Park
- San Carlos Park
- Saint Vincent Park
- Sarmiento Park
- Velez Sarsfield Park
- Andes Pass
- Cordoba portal
- Vargas Post
- Quintas de Ferreyra
- Quintas de Flores
- Italian villas
- southern fifths
- Ramon J. Carcano
- Renaissance
- Olivos Residential
- Residential San Carlos
- Residential Velez Sarsfield
- rivadavia
- dew of the south
- rogelio martinez
- SEP
- Saint Anthony
- San Cayetano
- Saint Daniel
- San Felipe
- San Fernando
- San Francisco
- San Javier
- Saint Lawrence
- Saint Paul
- st vincent
- Santa Ana Residential
- Santa Rita
- Santa Rosa Residential
- Sarmiento
- Suarez
- south workshops
- Texas Candelaria
- south texas
- urquiza
- Argentine Villa
- Villa Bustos
- Villa Colonel Olmedo
- Eucharistic Village
- Villa Revol
- Villa Revol Annex
- Villa Rivadavia annex “a”
- Villa San Carlos
- Villa San Isidro