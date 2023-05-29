Waves Nx Ocean Way Nashville: The top acoustics and monitoring system of “Ocean Way” are implanted in headphones

Create headphone mixes that easily transition to speakers.

To create a top-notch mix, you need a top-notch mixing environment. The Nx Ocean Way plug-in recreates the state-of-the-art acoustics and monitoring systems of Ocean Way Nashville’s studio control room on any headphone, allowing you to create better headphone mixes with more reliable transitions to all systems.

Designed by founder Allen Sides, the Ocean Way Nashville studio control room is the pinnacle of acoustic design and studio monitoring, and a sound engineer’s dream. Now, the state-of-the-art acoustics and monitoring system in Ocean Way studios is available to you on any headphone, so you can always trust your mixing decisions.

Create better mixes on any headphone

Mixing in Ocean Way Nashville’s premier control room acoustics

Accurately judge mix depth, balance, stereo image, reverb

Includes EQ calibration for over 270 headphone models

Check your mix on Ocean Way HR1 and HR5 far/near field monitors

Avoid the claustrophobic feeling and confusion of mixing with headphones

Overseen and approved design by Allen Sides of Ocean Way

Powered by Waves Nx® immersive audio technology

Adjustable amount of studio environment ambience on headphones

Personalized head anatomy calibration for precise response

Ideal for collaboration—everyone can mix in the same environment

Head tracking for extra realism via webcam or Nx head tracker (sold separately)

World-Class Studio Acoustics in Headphones

When you’re upmixing with headphones, the mix will eventually need to be converted and presented through the speakers. Nx Ocean Way recreates the world-class mixing room of Ocean Way studios in your headphones, ensuring your mixes always look exactly as they should.



A major breakthrough in immersive modeling

The Nashville Ocean Way recording studio was hand-designed from the ground up by Ocean Way founder Allen Sides to meet his vision for the ultimate recording, mixing and monitoring space. The Nx Ocean Way plug-in, also supervised and fine-tuned by Allen himself, is a groundbreaking immersive and accurate modeling of the original studio acoustic environment.



Check your mix on Ocean Way monitors

Before founding the Ocean Way recording studio, the monitor speakers designed by Allen Sides enjoyed the reputation of “professional speakers”. Today, they are used in many of the world‘s top professional recording studios, and only a few can afford Ocean Way speakers. Now, with its Nx plug-in version, you can check your mixes on the state-of-the-art HR5 near-field reference speaker, or the 4-way high-precision, “unlimited” HR1 far-field speaker.

EQ calibration for 270 headphone models

Nx Germano uses the state-of-the-art Harman headphone target curve method to calibrate the EQ response of over 270 studio headphones, including models from Sony, Beyerdynamic, Sennheiser, AKG, Audio Technica, Audeze, Focal and dozens of other brands.

Powered by Waves Nx® immersive audio technology

Waves Nx technology uses channel crosstalk, interaural delay (ITD), filter (ILD), early reflections and head motion tracking to replicate the immersive experience of listening to audio in the real world. All of this is combined with precise measurements of the acoustic response of Ocean Way’s physical control room to faithfully recreate the original listening experience.

Customize your mixing environment

With precise modeling of the Ocean Way booth, or slight tweaks to dry and wet ambience, you can customize your mix room. For personal adjustments to the head/ear anatomy 3D effects, you can also enter your personal head measurements in the plugin’s Head Anatomy Calibration module.

Track head movement for enhanced immersion

For ultimate realism, head movement can be tracked. That way, when you move your head, the sound changes, as if you were shaking your head in a recording studio! Track with a PC camera or Nx Head Tracker for maximum accuracy.

