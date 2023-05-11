Waves starts with “assuming your mother is a compressor…” – midifan: We focus on computer music

Come on, rapper/producer Curtiss King will break down the basics of compression for you, funny and efficient.

R-comp product page:

www.waves.com/rcomp

Then it occurred to me that if you want to work on compression chaining, you might as well go to the StudioVerse chaining community and see what other people are doing.existStudioVerseSearch for a “compression” tag in the search engine – man, there are almost 1000 related links！



Check out the two latest ones:

Uploaded on April 29, 2023StudioVersecommunity user soundslikelucas(Sound Designer and Producer Lucas Segall from Los Angeles)Warm Voiceover link, which is suitable for warm vocal compression for podcasts and narration, which also includes 7 plug-ins such as R-Comp and Clarity Vx. Link provides 8 macro controls, low CPU usage, NICE!

And April 21, 2023uploaded by StudioVerseCommunity user Nole(Adis Cengic Nole, Audio Engineer)Vox Doubles – Bus Link, a lead vocal optimized link that combines equalizers (F6, PuigTec EQ), compressors (CLA-2A, R-Comp, R-Vox), saturators (Lil Tube) and limiters (L1). There are 10 plugins in total, but there is no preset macro control? ! Well, wait for the netizens to add the macros they need.





do you know?

Each StudioVerse community user has its own account addresssuch as Nole’s is:



https://www.waves.com/studioverse/creator/ absent





It can be seen that he has uploaded 3 of his own links, and two of them have obtained ten or twenty“Thumbs up”up. make persistent efforts!

If you have also opened your own StudioVerse account, uploaded and shared your own link, please let us know!

StudioVerseOfficial website page:

www.waves.com/sv



