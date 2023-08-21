WAVES VIENNA 2023 – mica

From September 7th to 9th, WAVES VIENNA will bring up to 15,000 music fans from all over the world to Vienna for the twelfth time. Around 100 bands will be performing in well-known clubs on the Gurtel and the Metropol, Vienna’s traditional concert location. Lectures, discussions and workshops as part of the WAVES VIENNA MUSIC CONFERENCE in the West Space – the former Vienna University of Economics and Business – complement the extensive program. That is also the case in 2023 Leitmotif of WAVES VIENNA Diversity: The diversity of the topic is reflected both in the programming of the line-up as well as the conference.

“We are a discovery festival that brings new local and international acts from all musical genres to the front of the curtain – on ten stages”explains festival director Thomas Heher. “We don’t just want to be musically diverse, but for the second time we want to devote ourselves to variety through diversity as a meta-theme.”

Last year, some of the well-known clubs on the Gurtel were played for the first time, which was not only very well received by the audience and the conference participants, but also by the artists. In addition to additional belt bars as venues, one of the oldest and most exciting concert locations in Vienna, the Metropol, which is just around the corner in Hernals, will also be used this year.

Sam Quealy (c) Joshua David Pankiw

Indie rock, electro, R&B, hip hop, pop … variety of genres for 15,000 visitors

In addition to the genre-rich, international line-up – with Good morning (AT), Shelf Lives (UK), Sam Quealy (AU), Guner Kunier (DE) or about Go Morts (WT) – presented Waves Vienna this year for the first time UpBeat as part of a unique EU project: up-and-coming global pop acts from all over Europe will be presented in showcases. The aim is to successively cover the entire spectrum that makes up this genre – and that’s far more than you might think and includes elements from Electronica/Traditional/Dance/Singer-Songwriter and much more.

Music Conference und Workshops

At the Music Conference and the workshops on September 7th and 8th, hundreds of national and international music experts, organizers, label operators, bookers, musicians meet during the day for exchange and networking. The conference program is thematically dedicated to current issues in the music industry: How do you avoid the “unconscious bias” in the music industry? How can you set personal limits and avoid crossing them, especially in the music business? What opportunities do artists have to successfully control their self-management in a turbulent industry? How can tours and children be reconciled? Who is actually responsible for the fact that line-ups are still mostly non-diverse and what can be done about it? In addition, other current trends and developments such as opportunities and problems that music created by artificial intelligence raises or opens up, data analysis tools or artist service will of course also be addressed in workshops and presentations.

Focus country 2023: Switzerland.

For the first time this year, we are putting Switzerland at the center of the Waves Vienna Conference and deal intensively with our western neighbor. As part of the DACH region, Switzerland – like Austria – faces comparable opportunities and challenges compared to its much larger neighbor Germany. In addition to many similarities, there are also a lot of differences. We want to learn from each other and discuss possibilities for more intensive cooperation, more exchange and joint projects within the framework of presentations and networking sessions.

Factbox: Waves Vienna Festival & Conference 2023

7.–9. September 2023

West Space, Metropol and various belt clubs in Vienna

Line-Up und Tickets: www.wavesvienna.com