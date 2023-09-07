Way towards agreement on R&D credits: certification will be the key

Listen to the audio version of the article

While in Milan the dancing has begun which will culminate, from 15 September onwards, in fairs and fashion shows, in Rome one of the skeins that weighs the most on the accounts of fashion companies is unraveling, already weighed down by energy and raw material costs.

The Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo, accompanied by the undersecretary of the Mef Lucia Albano, met the Marche delegation of entrepreneurs in the fashion and footwear sector and reiterated that the future of the tax credit passes through certification.

Therefore, at present, all that remains is to adhere to the spontaneous transfer procedure contained in the previous Budget law or obtain a certifying body that certifies the genuineness of the tax credit used in compensation. «We relied on certifiers who examined in detail the expenses that fell within the scope of innovation among those sustained for the samples – explained Giovanna Ceolini, president of Assocalzaturifici present at the meeting together with the vice president of Confindustria Moda Annarita Pilotti -. The theme is transversal, it was raised during the fashion table with Minister Urso and it is important that it is addressed especially given that we continue to talk about support for Made in Italy and small businesses».

Leo assured about the imminent publication of the decree that identifies the requirements of the subjects authorized to issue the certification, specifying that even if the current law provides for the application of the certification only to subjects who have not yet been reached by a dispute of the violation on the use of tax credits, it is not clear how the Courts of Justice can create a difference in treatment between subjects reached by the same dispute, albeit at different times. The certification will create a clear division between certifiable and non-certifiable subjects a posteriori, regardless of the notification date of the dispute. With the tax delegation, the solution will be extended to the entire company system, where (all) the professionals in possession of the requisites will be called to certify the legitimacy of the declarations presented.

Leo then ruled out the possibility for the financial administration to go back to clarifying, with a document of practice, the question of the “innovative nature of the projects” which affects the eligibility of the expenses incurred for the fashion and footwear samples, reassuring about the full value of circular 5/E/2016.

