“WE APPROACHED THE LOU REED SONGS WITH GREAT ADMIRACY AND RESPECT” – THE BOYS IN FUR IN THE MICA INTERVIEW – mica

“The Great Velvet Underground Revue” will take place at the Volkstheater on October 27, 2023. Present this evening THE BOYS IN FUR their new album “Verwandler”, on which they again feature songs by Lou Reed and Velvet Underground transfer to Austria. Jürgen Plank is with us THE BOYS IN FUR about Lou Reed purists as well as about one of the first songs that dealt with deals with queer aspects: “Walk on the wild side”. And the band also explains what the appeal of translating English-language songs into Viennese is. Guests such as MONSTERHEART and FRITZ OSTERMAYER are invited to the revue in the Volkstheater.

How did the new album come about, on which, like your first album, you play pieces from Velvet Underground translated into Viennese?

David Pfister: On our debut album we have the first album from Velvet Underground covered. We translated the album into Viennese and at that time we had already worked on and had other songs by the band in mind. Also with our previous band Sex, violence and good mood groupwhich I and Christian Fuchs were traveling with, we already have Velvet Undergroundsongs recorded. Our first album was quite successful, the sketches and the label were left behind Konkord had the idea to release these other songs now.

Did you approach Lou Reed’s work as fans back then or what was the reason for that?

David Pfister: Christian and I are from the Inclination group remained and wanted to continue in the dialect. We are big fans of Lou Reed and Velvet Underground and it was Christian’s idea to take the risk of covering an entire album as the first assessment of this new band project. We approached the Lou Reed songs with great admiration and respect. But a certain amount of disrespect is also necessary when you approach an artist who is perceived by many people as iconic, almost transcendent.

“THE NAME VELVET UNDERGROUND JUST HAS A CERTAIN RADIANCE.”

Of course, your own fans are always addressed when you release a new record. Do you want to catch the Lou Reed fans too?

Bernd Supper: This was a very nice project for us. The label gave us a studio. I hope and believe that we can not only carry the band name in front of us and address people who don’t know us yet. The name Velvet Underground just has a certain charisma.

The purists will probably stick with the original, you might not catch them.

Bernd Supper: Or they do and they get upset about it.

David Pfister: There are all variations, among the purists there is rejection, euphoria and feelings in between. The music is so iconic that it is simply a risk and more exciting than other musical projects.

Bernd Supper: We’ve also heard sentences from music journalists like: Lou Reed is a god, I’m really looking forward to your versions.

The boys in fur (c) Christian Zschhammer

I don’t even know whether I approached the songs with as much respect as the person I was talking to might expect, since we’re talking about purists. But that’s perhaps not such a bad thing that there are surprises and areas of friction and a discourse. David transferred the song “I’m waiting for my man” to Schwedenplatz on the first album. It’s not the most obvious thing, but it captured the spirit of the song well. Probably better than translating the songs one-to-one.

I would think that these are transferences.

David Pfister: Exactly. Yes, a translation can Google also do quite well. It’s about an emotional transfer.

You recorded “Walk on the wild side” for the new album, which is one of the first songs that deals with humanity queer Approached perspective. How did you reference this?

Bernd Supper: I came to Lou Reed relatively late and of course I was interested in him and this song: “Walk on the wild side” is about a kind of travesty and a blurring of gender boundaries. A very early confrontation with the fact that we don’t just need a worldview based on two genders. This gave me an opportunity to rummage through my life and pour one or two situations that had happened to me into the text. I wouldn’t consider myself as queer but nevertheless there is hostility when it comes to something as small as a hair band or a skirt that you wear, which I experienced in my case in Burgenland. From the beginning I never understood why it had to be that way. I played soccer and still wore a hairband. I approached the song in a casual way and placed in the lyrics experiences of how I was picked on as a teenager for trivial things.

What do you think is special about Lou Reed as a songwriter?

David Pfister: Lou Reed represents the glamor and the transcendent of everyday life well. And at the same time, in tragedy, in drama, he represents the banal. This is an incredibly perfect, complete and beautiful way to depict life: to find everything in these extremes, the drama of everyday life, but also the glorious and sacred of everyday life. And in drama, the banal. I think that speaks to so many people, universally.

And in a very poetic way too, Reed had a poet as a teacher. We’ve already talked about respect. Would you agree that with him you can feel that the bar is a little higher than with other pop songs?

David Pfister: Yes, you notice that clearly when you look at the lyrics. But at the same time I also find a certain amount of disrespect appropriate when approaching this work. What Lou Reed did was rock and roll, pop music. There is a certain disrespect inherent in this art and that’s why I think it’s completely legitimate to treat his important work the way we did. I would venture to say that this is in the spirit of a Lou Reed or a John Cale. An early rockabilly or folk blues tradition was also important for both, each based on reinterpreting an existing canon. Lou Reed in particular comes from this blues tradition and that’s why I think it’s nice and right to continue that.

Then I’ll throw a quote from Lou Reed around your ears.

David Pfister: Oh dear, very scared!

Reed once said: “There is only one activity that can change the world: that is rock and roll.”

David Pfister: That’s wonderful! Then I was right, that is a nobility from the afterlife. That fits really nicely.

Why do you think transmissions of songs are so appealing? I also know this from songs by Bruce Springsteen, for example.

David Pfister: That’s a good question. They are always songs that mean something to you. It’s also exciting when you’re given the task of approaching a song. Unless you choose it yourself. I think those are the two motives for doing this. Either there is a number that means so much to you that you want to make it your own and use it as an outlet for yourself. It’s nice when you can shoot that out into the world. Or it’s an assignment, which is of course also attractive when you have to face an assignment and find perspectives.

Bernd Supper: Musically I find it interesting because when you write your own song, it’s a moment that you capture. Maybe also a coincidence. Often there are words that impose themselves and you then sing them repeatedly and then the framework stabilizes and builds itself into a building. It starts with a blank sheet of paper.

The boys in fur (c) Christian Zschhammer

When approaching it, there is something that in my case I don’t listen to in three versions a hundred and twenty times until I know the image exactly in all its facets and then try to make it my own. Instead, I swipe over it once and it gives me an atmosphere and that’s what I start from. And then the handling of it begins and perhaps everyone else does the same, and in total there are a few blobs of color that perhaps remind you of what the original painting looks like, to strain this metaphor. And something organic, something unique, emerges. You don’t just take the framework of this song and refill it, but you take an atmosphere, a feeling and pair it with your own experiences, etc.

“WE WANT A NICE EVENING FOR ALL FANS OF LOU REED AND VELVET UNDERGROUND DESIGN.”

A Lou Reed quote also fits in with this: “It’s about finding your own sound.” Quote end.

David Pfister: Very nice. This reminds me of the blues thing again: there is a song that you dedicate to and reinterpret.

There will be a live implementation of your songs on October 27th, 2023 Folk Theater in Vienna. What is planned?

David Pfister: Yes, on the 10th anniversary of Lou Reed’s death, the new album comes out and we’re doing a show where we only play songs from that album and our first album. Numbers by Lou Reed and Velvet Underground. Guests will be: Monsterheart, Robert Zikmund, Fritz Ostermayer, who will also do a reading. And it will be one queer Give a burlesque show that is based on the shows of Velvet Underground and Andy Warhol, in which a whip dance was also done. There will also be corresponding visuals. We want to lean a little bit into this Factory thing and: We want a nice evening for all fans of Lou Reed and Velvet Underground design.

Thank you very much for the interview.

Jürgen Plank

++++

The great Velvet Underground Revue

Fr 27.10.2023

Volkstheater, Vienna, 10 p.m

Guests: Monsterheart, Robert Zikmund, Fritz Ostermayer and many more

www.volkstheater.at/event/1914638/die-buben-im-pelz

++++

Links:

The boys in furs

The Boys in Furs (Facebook)

Konkord Records

Share this: Facebook

X

