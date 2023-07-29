“We are a giant club and we face anyone”

The 2023 Professional League ended for Talleres and it was with a 1-1 draw against Newell’s in Rosario. Thus, he added the point he needed to be runner-up.

In this match, his goalkeeper and symbol Guido Herrera was once again a figure, who spoke after the match doing a bone analysis, without a cassette.

“We are proud more than anything for the work we did today. The last 30 minutes were the effort of the entire semester. It is a super healthy and competitive group. We want to stay in the top place. Obviously the bitter taste remains that River made a difference in this last stretch. But he tipped my hat to my teammates, I feel represented by this group, ”said Guido.

Then the experienced goalkeeper added: “Nobody wants to be runner-up, nobody likes it. We are very competitive. The last two dates we feel that blow that River is champion three dates before. But I have no doubt that it will be a learning experience. Players are going to leave, they are going to arrive, but we have to continue having this goal of being competitive. You have to rest these days and think about what is coming”.

Finally, he explained what it means to carry the Talleres DNA at this time.

“Talleres is hungry players, wanting to grow. We have an incredible sense of belonging. We are in a giant club and we face anyone, based on that come the results. We have an incredible connection with this coaching staff and we enjoy every day”, closed Herrera, a word more than authorized.