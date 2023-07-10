“We are alive by a miracle”: crash and overturn on Cantilo avenue

And sinister road around airport could have ended in tragedy after a vehicle lost control, crashed and overturned on Cantilo avenue.

The accident occurred this morning, a few minutes before 7:00 a.m., on the aforementioned Mano Avenue in the north of the City. The car that was involved in the incident was driven by a young man of approximately 25 yearswho was accompanied by another of the same age.

“We are alive by a miracle”he said in dialogue with LN+ one of the young people involved in the accident that occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a concrete flowerbed.

As a result of the force of the crash, the car overturned on the road. Fortunately, both the driver and his passenger were found unharmed.

A few minutes after the accident, he approached the personal location of the Emergency Medical Care System (SAME), which reviewed the young people who were involved in the incident and thus verified that they had no injuries. Immediately afterwards, traffic was reduced to one lane while waiting for the vehicle to be removed.

Juan Blangino is hospitalized after a strong rollover with his vehicle

In addition, the driver underwent a alcohol test although it threw a negative resultTherefore, said test would rule out that he was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Furthermore, this was not the only accident on the morning of this Monday, July 10. It was in the highway 9 de Julio Southa few meters from the descent to Suárez avenue, near the Province of Buenos Aires, where a man crashed and was trapped inside your vehicle.

Specifically, the collision occurred between a Fiat and a Ford Focus, and he was the driver of the first vehicle who had to be helped by the firefighters to get out of the car and then be transferred to the Argerich Hospital with polytrauma.

For his part, as he was able to find out The nationthe occupant of the Ford Focus did not need medical assistance after the accident.

In turn, the traffic in the General Paz Avenue it was also partially interrupted by a road accident. As reported by the Secretary of Transportation and Public Works of the city of Buenos Aires, the incident occurred at the height of Avenue of the Corralsdirection Rio de la Plata.

AS./fl

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

