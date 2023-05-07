“We are going to eliminate the privileges of politics,” said Gerardo Morales after voting in Jujuy

This Sunday, a total of 588,701 people from Jujuy qualified to vote they will be able to go to the polls to choose the successor to the governor Gerardo Moraleswho is focused on his race for the presidential candidacy of Together for Change, and 24 legislators, conventional constituents and municipal authorities will also be elected.

The head of radicalism at the national level came to cast his vote around 11 in the morning and, later, he offered a conference to the journalists who were waiting for him at the place.

In the first place, Morales spoke about the current situation of the Radical Civic Union, in terms of expectations with the results, and stated: “Our party is going through a good momentWe are in 70% of the country with competitive candidates and we are going through a moment of important dialogue, contributing to Together for Change to consolidate unity“.

In this context, he confirmed the presence during the day of several leaders of the political space, including the candidate for President Horacio Rodriguez Larreta and the candidate for deputy head of government, Martin Lousteau.

“A result in Jujuy does not resolve the national election”, clarified the governor of Jujuy, although he pointed out that “it serves to reaffirm what we did.” “In any case, the people, when they go to choose the next president, they will evaluate those things.”

Gerardo Morales: “The creator of the spawn of the Frente de Todos is Cristina”

Regarding the provincial level, he affirmed that a positive result “will reaffirm everything that has been done”, remarking that “there is always more to do” and that “The challenge now is to generate more work, which is the only thing that lifts the poor out of poverty”.

“We are seeing a management that will be eight years old and has generated a great transformation in the province. Jujuy is not and will not be the same as in 2015 anymore. We have recovered peace, reestablished order and corruption is prey“, he stated.

Along the same lines, he added: “We have called for a reform of the Constitution to generate institutional changes and reaffirm some transformations. We are going to eliminate political privileges, we are going to eliminate privileges, we are going to eliminate indefinite re-elections.”

Gerardo Morales at a press conference after casting his vote.

“We are going for more institutional quality, and an improvement of the democratic system has to come from politics itself. That is the signal that we want to give to the whole country,” he added.

To close, Morales pointed out that Together for Change “is quite orderly in most of the provinces” and warned that the space “has to work more in another meeting of the candidates for President.” “I think we are much better than in 2015 so we are going to resolve all the differences that exist,” he said.

“I believe that the country deserves that we have a more mature and responsible attitude in the face of the situation we are experiencing, with unstoppable inflation and a government that has sunk the ship and has generated inflation and a situation of uncertainty, generating more poor people every day“, he concluded.

Carlos Sadir, UCR candidate for Governor of Jujuy, voted

Charles Sadirone of the candidates for governor of the province, cast his vote this morning and assured that a space victory will serve to ratify the “transformation, order and peace project” that the UCR implemented during his administration.

“We want to ratify our project of transformation, order and peace”Sadir said once outside the dark room and remarked that his intention is “to ratify what we have been doing since 2015” to “consolidate it in 2023”.

In turn, the candidate for vice governor, Alberto Bernisadded: “For us it will be very important that the result shows an important difference for reaffirm the leadership of Gerardo Morales”.

Jujuy, Misiones and La Rioja go to the polls with the ruling party as favorites

For his part, the candidate for the Unity Front for Jujuy, Juan Cardozo Traillou, pointed out that “they persecuted them but they were able to offer an alternative to the people of Jujuy”. At the same time, from the candidate of the Left Front, Alexander Vilcahighlighted the “lung” implementation of the campaign.

“The ideas of the left have penetrated deeply and I hope that this day develops with total normality. We have noticed that in some places they did not let our prosecutors enter and they stole our tickets. If these events continue to be repeated, we will go to justice,” said the candidate who received support in the place of Myriam Bregman.

Besides, Ruben Armando Rivarolacandidate for governor for the Justicialista Front, was positive regarding a triumph of Peronism in the province: “There are very good expectations, I think we are going to win, it is the expectation that we all have when we are in politics.”

AS.