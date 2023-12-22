We are here Angeli

Karen Oberzon Rabid, chairman of the association to get out of the box, designer and entrepreneur in the My Yoga Way series on Angeli’s blog

I had the chance to talk last week with Gili Ravid Manjali about the phrase “return to routine”, as if words like “return” or “routine” have meaning in the new reality we live in right now.

Gilly says: “We got to think a lot about what is important to us. About where we stand now. After the donations, after the shock and mobilization, and also after the month of November, a kind of decision was formed to return to routine but different, a design and production routine with the insistence of local production, which this period only emphasizes the strength and virtues of this choice: it is a choice that allows us to control the quantities and keep a low inventory , meticulous and unique, to add new items according to the rising demand or the fickle weather, to renew and produce limited edition series.

We decided to preserve a working environment, not to send employees to layoffs, not to stop creating and providing income to employees with us. to continue to move accordingly and in a way that time and period allow. This is what gives us strength, hope and a good reason to get up in the morning.’

As usual, the clothes are temporary, for training or for the surrounding life, all with good karma and now also with Hanukkah discounts for Arjiots With Additional discount for blog readers:

– The code shelly10 will give a ten percent discount on the entire site, including everything: from the new collection (part of which already has discounts) to the sale category which has items at a 70% discount.

– The code will also work on things that are not clothes: Veja shoes, pharmacy beauty products, books – In short: everything.

– Club members also have a Hanukkah fee sale: NIS 100 gift for purchases over 550. New members will also receive this benefit, so it’s worth joining (at this link).

– The code is valid until 12/16 at midnight.

Essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for

(This is a quote from the book Ikigai – the Japanese secret to a long and happy life, which is also on the website).

Private shopping, for the benefit of those who need inspiration:

01 Thin denim jacket from 100% natural cotton (now 20% off even before my code)

02 Padded jacket that feels like a pampering blanket (also available in black)

03 The ultimate training pants for me. In the thin version and a warmer version for winter

04 Check in the accessories category if there are Veja shoes in your size, because it turns out equal

05 A linen shirt that is like a long t-shirt only looks more serious (it is available in several colors and is 30% off before the code). Looks great under a denim jacket or padded coat or anything else really

06 A particularly pleasant bamboo golf course

07 Ikigai – the Japanese secret to a long and happy life

08 Swedish and Swedish wood

Not in the pictures, but don’t miss it: Between a sweatshirt and a pika shirt that looks like a shirt a lumberjack would wear under his flannel shirt (for you or the boys at home), Angeli’s version of jeans, a thin, soft linen jacket (it’s fifty percent off and there’s very little left, so It’s only for those who will see in time).

The happiest people are not the ones who achieve the most. They are the ones who spend more time than others in a state of flow

(This is also a Japanese insight from the book Ikigai)

I have lived with several Zen masters – all of them cats

It’s already Eckhart Tolle, which you can’t find on Angeli’s website, but the Japanese talk reminded me.

