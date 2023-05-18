“We are very confident in your idea”

In the middle of the team’s bad moment in the Federal A and with the continuity Christian Lovrincevich at risk, Cipolletti’s players defended the coach in the best possible way with a triumph 3 to 0 against Sansinena.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The Albinegro cut a streak of 6 games without winning and celebrated with relief at La Visera de Cemento on the weekday date of Wednesday night.

The bench for the coach, who would leave office if he lost, also took place off the field. Favio Cabralscorer for Cipo in the tournament and author of the first (penalty) against Sansinena, highlighted the DT project and the importance of adding by three.

“We vouch for him, We trust a lot in the technician’s idea, we want to get all this shit out of our hands”, declared the striker in dialogue with Black river.

“We were calm and confidentthe group remains strong, we knew what we were at stake on this date,” he added in the same vein.

The Cordovan completed a good game and he himself received the foul that led to the penalty goal which opened the scoring. He gained position on the defender who had to catch him as he went one-on-one. In the plugin, also caused the expulsion by Juan Aguirre who reduced the visitor’s chances.

“The penalty play was clear, he grabbed me from behind when I was leaving alone. I had the confidence to catch it myself.” he pointed.

On the level of the team, Cabral analyzed: “We had a lot of intensity and play, It opened with a penalty and then we were able to handle the result. We also had a lot of claw and when necessary we put on overalls. The 3 points serve as motivation”.

Sunday from 4:00 p.m. Cipolletti visits Liniers in Bahía Blancain a chance to close the gap with the teams in the qualifying zone and escape to the last places.

Beyond the joy of the victory, Cabral was cautious. “There is no need to be confused, we must maintain humility and work. This tournament is long and even. Now we have a nice game at Liniers and we are going to look for the 3 points, ”he assured.

In an adverse climate in the previous one and after a hard defeat against Sports Circle in Nicanor Otamendi, Albinegro won a key game to raise their spirits. His next challenge will be to have regularity and that the victories are not sporadic.

the goals

Positions table





