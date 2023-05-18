Home » “We are very confident in your idea”
Entertainment

“We are very confident in your idea”

by admin
“We are very confident in your idea”

In the middle of the team’s bad moment in the Federal A and with the continuity Christian Lovrincevich at risk, Cipolletti’s players defended the coach in the best possible way with a triumph 3 to 0 against Sansinena.

The Albinegro cut a streak of 6 games without winning and celebrated with relief at La Visera de Cemento on the weekday date of Wednesday night.

The bench for the coach, who would leave office if he lost, also took place off the field. Favio Cabralscorer for Cipo in the tournament and author of the first (penalty) against Sansinena, highlighted the DT project and the importance of adding by three.

“We vouch for him, We trust a lot in the technician’s idea, we want to get all this shit out of our hands”, declared the striker in dialogue with Black river.

“We were calm and confidentthe group remains strong, we knew what we were at stake on this date,” he added in the same vein.

The Cordovan completed a good game and he himself received the foul that led to the penalty goal which opened the scoring. He gained position on the defender who had to catch him as he went one-on-one. In the plugin, also caused the expulsion by Juan Aguirre who reduced the visitor’s chances.

“The penalty play was clear, he grabbed me from behind when I was leaving alone. I had the confidence to catch it myself.” he pointed.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

See also  Catania Book Festival starts again on May 23: some meetings already sold out

On the level of the team, Cabral analyzed: “We had a lot of intensity and play, It opened with a penalty and then we were able to handle the result. We also had a lot of claw and when necessary we put on overalls. The 3 points serve as motivation”.

Sunday from 4:00 p.m. Cipolletti visits Liniers in Bahía Blancain a chance to close the gap with the teams in the qualifying zone and escape to the last places.

Beyond the joy of the victory, Cabral was cautious. “There is no need to be confused, we must maintain humility and work. This tournament is long and even. Now we have a nice game at Liniers and we are going to look for the 3 points, ”he assured.

In an adverse climate in the previous one and after a hard defeat against Sports Circle in Nicanor Otamendi, Albinegro won a key game to raise their spirits. His next challenge will be to have regularity and that the victories are not sporadic.

the goals

Positions table



To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

Collective: the Government ordered mandatory conciliation and there...

The perfect man in “King the Land” is...

anticipate that demand will reach an all-time high...

The revival of the classic drama “The Mutiny”...

Is the water coming? How will the weather...

Image director Zhang Xuerun passed away at the...

Cristina Kirchner on the verge of breaking down...

The man who killed his daughter in Córdoba...

The Argentine film Los delinquents was presented at...

Cecilia Cheung generously posted a photo of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy