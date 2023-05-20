WE ARE VIENNA.FESTIVAL 2023 – mica

Vienna (OTS) – The WIR SIND WIEN.FESTIVAL celebrates its fifteenth anniversary. The organiser:in BASiS.KULTUR.WiEN traditionally invites you to an art journey through the districts. For 23 days, the residents and visitors of the city can enjoy over 80 performances from different genres with free admission. After the opening on 31.5. in Vogelweidpark the program begins on June 1st in the 1st district and ends on June 23rd in the 23rd district. The artists of the WIR SIND WIEN.FESTIVAL are always in the right place at the right time.

„ For 15 years now, the Wir sind Wien festival has been a local cultural supplier in all 23 districts: I am delighted that every year “Culture for All” comes to people in great variety and with free admission “said City Councilor for Culture Veronica Kaup-Hasler. „ On top of that, many curious people join this art trip to various districts of the city. The festival, which stands for openness and tolerance, creates new and inspiring encounters and shared experiences. “ In addition to the City Councilor for Culture, the Managing Director of the BASiS.KULTUR.WiEN the importance of the festival for the city, the people and the cultural scene: „ The concept of the festival is based on the idea of ​​making a cultural program for everyone in Vienna. With free admission, we offer the opportunity to experience cultural offerings right on your doorstep or to discover unknown places in our city. We invite our guests to stay in the park for a reading or enjoy a classical concert early in the morning before work. We cover a wide range of interests and want to show Vienna in its diversity. “

Opening at Vogelweidplatz

On May 31, the Vogelweidpark in Fünfhaus will become an open-air location. The young singer Zelda Weber enters with her band The Rosettes the festival stage first. Described by critics as a vocal wonder in many places, she is also an impressive songwriter and bandleader. With Saint Privat, the formation of producers Klaus Waldeck and Valerie Sajdik, will be followed by the next highlight. Francophile bossa fans will definitely get their money’s worth. Saint Privat is versatile, jazzy, cinematic, ironic and a little melancholic. The festival opening starts at 5:30 p.m.

Mix of music from classical to electronic

The aim of the festival organizers is to create a program for all residents and visitors of Vienna. This maxim is clearly reflected in the selection of musicians and music formats. Friends of classical music can enjoy it every year, ensemble members of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra to experience live. Early risers and busy people have the opportunity to listen to Mozart’s compositions in the Augarten as early as 7:15 a.m. The Peter Alexander Tour is a must for friends of old German hits. The Vienna Brass Band Association brings the drums and trumpets to the Türkenschanzpark. The selection of indie pop and electronica for the younger audience is rich. Whether on the water, at Oliver Hangl’s annual boat concerts, or on the fallow land at the vacant lot concerts, which Hangl also curates: the variety of innovative concepts and locations is intended to bring visitors closer to Vienna away from well-known cultural venues.

Empowerment, city exploration and family program

WE ARE VIENNA stands for decentralized cultural work with regard to space and society, for participation in cultural life without economic barriers and for diversity. WE ARE VIENNA stands for an open and tolerant society and for enabling people with different stories to share experiences. Artists who stand up for social commitment, empowerment and mediation are an essential part of the festival program. This is how Tom Neuwirth aka Conchita Wurst on June 15th in the Vogelweidpark offer young queer artists a stage before on June 16th Kid Pex, Ghazal and Elif Duygu not only seek to connect musical worlds.

On journeys through the diversity of church history and architecture, to the most spectacular street art works or simply following your nose into the world of city smells, “baggage” Eugene Quinn takes all those who like to move in urban space with him and want to readjust their perception. Dominik Nostiz also invites you to take a stroll through the city. Here the focus is on listening. His musical wanderings expand the local knowledge to the vastness of the periphery.

Theater and fairy tales inspire the little guests and families this year, for example in the 17th district, where the Youth Theater Stanislavski which performs Little Red Riding Hood in BKS and German.

POP PICNIC: readings with music

The format POP PICNIC has been part of the since 2022 WE ARE VIENNA.FESTIVALS. On five dates, authors will read from their latest works in parks. The range is wide. Manfred Stallmajer’s experiences with the most famous (music) stars in the world, from Bowie to Whitney Houston, are available on June 1st in Stadtpark. Peter Hein from the false colors opens a world of bizarre observations on June 9th and leads through his own discography “in the shadow of the sound”. Maria Muhar and DJ Terror will entertain and fill the technoid audience with sound in Leopoldstadt. Michael Ostrowski reads from “Der Unkel” in Schubertpark, where Gerald Votava supports him on the guitar. In the 7th, Susanne Kristek comes out as “The Next Depperte”; DJ Mike garnished this appropriately with Austropop.

About WE ARE VIENNA

The WE ARE VIENNA.Festival aims to offer all residents and visitors of Vienna a diverse range of art and culture that works without any social and economic barriers. WE ARE VIENNA brings the artists to the people. The narrative of the festival describes the newly developed motto “Art is: at the right time in the right place”.

About BASiS.KULTUR.WIEN

BASiS.KULTUR.WiEN acts as a supporting organization and supports activities of self-taught artists of all ages as well as projects of the rich Viennese art and culture scene. The focus of its own initiatives and networking activities is on decentralized cultural work. Also curated BASiS.KULTUR.WiEN own cultural offerings and is involved in collaborations. The aim is to address all residents and visitors of Vienna. BASiS.KULTUR.WiEN stands for dialogue, support and networking.

You can find the entire program at wirsindwien.com/