We Came As Romans / The Caskets / SeeYouSpaceCowboy… – 19.05.2023, Simm City Wien – Live Review

We Came As Romans – Darkbloom Tour

Support: The Caskets / SeeYouSpaceCowboy…

Event: 19.05.2023, Simm City Wien

Origin: USA/UK

Ticket: 40€

Genre: Heavy Metal

One year after publication of Darkbloom went We Came As Romans on an adventurous tour through Europe – and we didn’t miss it Simm City to perform in Vienna. They had them in their luggage The Caskets and SeeYouSpaceCowboy….



Lascivious, seductive – with twists and turns

If one over SeeYouSpaceCowboy can say, then that they knew how to heat up the audience. You could tell there were a lot of fans in the crowd as it didn’t take long for the crowd to start moshing. With each song, the intensity of the movements increased. This energy also carried over to the stage. The frontwoman was on the move the whole concert and was singing and screaming with full dedication. Raw and chaotic, she let her feelings run free – it was noticeable that the songs were very autobiographical Connie Scarbossa are anchored. The singer put on an energetic show – a chaotic dance of roles, feelings and personalities.

A nice message at the end of the concert was the rainbow flag hidden in the stage lights, which drew attention to the LGTBQIA+ topic. This openness was also felt in the audience, which was very diverse.

Sea of ​​lights of mobile phones

The band was the discovery of the evening for us. Her joy of performing spread to the audience. Matt Flood on vocals was very active in interacting with the audience and setting the mood

obviously enjoyed. You could feel it both in the heating up of the spectators to the circle pit and in the singing together in the sea of ​​lights on mobile phones. The other band members were in no way inferior to him and this energy shone from the first to the last song. The set list not only found songs from their current album Lost Souls Platz – It was a musical journey through the band’s successes. The emotional high point of the concert was Lost in Echoes; you could literally feel how each word of the lyrics deeply touched the singer. It is touching to be able to experience such intensive interpretations. The fact that the bassist stood by the merch after the concert and sold the items to young people is particularly likeable.

Lost in the moments

The stage construction was for the Simm City surprised. There was a podium on the stage where most of the action took place. It is worth noting that contact with the audience was sought only on the part of the singer and bass player. All other musicians were very engrossed in their music and seemed uninvolved. Unfortunately, this feeling also spread to parts of the audience – some left the hall. Unfortunately, the sound engineering wasn’t very beneficial to the band.

The song was a beautiful and at the same time emotional moment Lost in the Moments – this became the late singer Kyle Peacock dedicated. Her playlist was a colorful mix of current and older songs. Added to this were the little story backgrounds from the singer to the thought behind the music. Of course, crowd surfing couldn’t be missing either.

In conclusion, it remains to say that a visit to the concert is suitable for The Caskets definitely worth it!

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

EP Review – Lawrence Wallace – Life Force

Live Review – Twilight Force / Seven Spires / Silver Bullet – Winter Wonder Tour 2023

Interview – Seven Spiers, Asked by Adrienne Cowan