A couple of young Californians have revealed to the Daily Mail the reasons why, despite the social pressures to have children, they believe they want to enjoy life for now, without regrets. According to Taylor Vasu, 28, and her husband Justin, 27, of Ora, their non-parent status means they have the freedom to “have wild sex four times a week,” that they go on vacation 12 a year and enjoy the “weekends lazily in bed every weekend”. In short, in their own words, they don’t want to end up «unhappy having children».

Equipped with a double income, Taylor and Justin believe that having children would be “irresponsible” on their part because “children are expensive” and at the moment the two of them think they want to wait for the moment when they will feel “financially prepared”. In the meantime, they say, rather than putting money aside to have children, they prefer to raise a nest egg with which to buy a house.

Taylor is “terrified” of the strain having a child can put in a marriage, and says she doesn’t want to end up like other people she knows with children who are “often unhappy.” “Most people say that when you have children, your life will be over – explained the designer – and this makes us not want to have any”. “We can do what we want, when we want, and I don’t want to give up on that,” concludes the young Ms. Vasu.

The couple met in college in July 2017 and married in Hawaii in June 2022.