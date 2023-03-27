Home Entertainment “We have sex four times a week and travel 12 times a year: that’s why we put off having children. Why mess things up?”
Entertainment

“We have sex four times a week and travel 12 times a year: that’s why we put off having children. Why mess things up?”

by admin
“We have sex four times a week and travel 12 times a year: that’s why we put off having children. Why mess things up?”

A couple of young Californians have revealed to the Daily Mail the reasons why, despite the social pressures to have children, they believe they want to enjoy life for now, without regrets. According to Taylor Vasu, 28, and her husband Justin, 27, of Ora, their non-parent status means they have the freedom to “have wild sex four times a week,” that they go on vacation 12 a year and enjoy the “weekends lazily in bed every weekend”. In short, in their own words, they don’t want to end up «unhappy having children».
Equipped with a double income, Taylor and Justin believe that having children would be “irresponsible” on their part because “children are expensive” and at the moment the two of them think they want to wait for the moment when they will feel “financially prepared”. In the meantime, they say, rather than putting money aside to have children, they prefer to raise a nest egg with which to buy a house.
Taylor is “terrified” of the strain having a child can put in a marriage, and says she doesn’t want to end up like other people she knows with children who are “often unhappy.” “Most people say that when you have children, your life will be over – explained the designer – and this makes us not want to have any”. “We can do what we want, when we want, and I don’t want to give up on that,” concludes the young Ms. Vasu.
The couple met in college in July 2017 and married in Hawaii in June 2022.

See also  The advertising company came after, and the 9 million deposits of Wang Leehom's company were frozen by the court!Released a new song and was stunned by Li Jinglei: Stop spending children_China Economic Net-National Economic Portal-China Economic Net

You may also like

New and old families gathered in “Fast and...

The fallacious fashionable argument used by the Malvinas...

Sandwich: HALF MADE 2023 autumn and winter series...

Weretilneck stood in solidarity with Tortoriello and the...

Tom Hiddleston returns to star in ‘The Night...

From Venezuela to Córdoba, Rawayana and her relationship...

“Thunder Shazam 2” released a new trailer.

Doubts about the Easter holiday: Do you work...

Alliance stays on top of the Lifune Officer...

Zielinski, on hold: Monzón will lead Independiente against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy