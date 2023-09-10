“WE JUST FIND WAR HOPELESS AND DESERRED” – MARTIN PHILADELPHY AND THOMAS NYX IN THE MICA INTERVIEW – mica

If the count is correct, “Woina” is the forty-second album in which the guitarist and composer MARTIN PHILADELPHY is involved: the basis for this is the titular poem “Woina” by THOMAS NYX, which deals with the war in Ukraine. Jürgen Plank spoke to the two about their collaboration as well as the question of whether art and culture can change the world. The album title “Woina” is the Russian word for war. On September 8, 2023, the work will be presented at the RadioCafe in Vienna.

What inspired the new album, which deals with the topic of war?

Thomas Nyx: During the war in Ukraine, there was a situation in which an anti-tank missile destroyed a Russian tank. The Ukrainian soldiers then erupted in cheers that reminded me of cheers at a football game. That touched me very much because I didn’t know how I would react in this situation. It was clear: people were dying in this tank. This moment triggered various images for me, which I summarized in a poem. Martin has again put the poem to music.

What are you talking about in your poem?

Thomas Nyx: It begins with a surrealistic image: four swans over Mariupol. The Black Sea appears peaceful at night. In the distance, rockets that look like swans are fired at Mariupol. The surrealistic image of the swan merges into the real image of the rockets destroying the city. This happens with several images in this poem. This makes the war even more absurd, but at the same time it is brutal because it means dying and death.

Martin, you got your hands on the poem “Woina”, what happened next?

Martin Philadelphy: I found it powerful and got a lot of images in my head that I could immediately imagine being set to music. To say what the album is: neither of us are on either side. We only find war hopeless and bleak. As children we were told: the smarter one gives in. There should always be a possibility for peace, I think.

“I worked on the pieces for nine months, it was intense”

What was it like for you to set the images from Thomas’ poem to music?

Martin Philadelphy: The challenge of setting images to music appealed to me and I also thought about film music, I have a talent for that. I first made a rough version of each track. We discussed it again and again and Thomas then gave suggestions, such as: it would be cool if there was another Slavic mourning ballad. We always discussed ideas and historical information, something Thomas is extremely good at. I worked on the pieces for nine months, which was intense. And now I’m looking forward to the implementation on stage.

Thomas Nyx: We’ve already made two CDs together and in our previous collaborations, Martin understood some of the images better than I did. He recognized aspects that I wasn’t even aware of. In this context, he really has a great talent.

Martin Philadelphia (c) Rania Moslam

Unfortunately, apart from Ukraine, wars are constantly happening in this world. Is war a general topic for you or why did you refer to Ukraine?

Thomas Nyx: My father was in World War II. He was relatively old, he was born in 1922 and actually fought in exactly these war zones today. Also near Kiev. I saw a few black and white photos of my father: visually, these villages look exactly the same today as they did back then. Very poor, not much has changed. And I thought to myself: The violence hasn’t changed, it’s actually gotten worse thanks to modern warfare technology. This war is taking place in Europe and is therefore closer to us, as we are probably all unfortunately Eurocentric.

Given your topic, the question naturally arises: in your opinion, is it possible to change the world with art and culture or is it more about showing something?

Martin Philadelphy: More about showing. During the Corona crisis, people briefly had optimistic thoughts that something could change. But I knew that not much would change when the first people said: I’ll be happy when things go back to how they used to be. In this respect, I am rather pessimistic about being able to really change anything. You can change something on a small scale and for yourself. When the earthquake hit Turkey, I thought that there would now be a ceasefire for at least three days and the fighting would stop.

“I designed the production so that I could also present the pieces on stage”

So to the musical implementation: You produced the album yourself, what was that process like?

Martin Philadelphy: I took advantage of the studio and didn’t record everything live. And: I designed the production so that I could also present the pieces on stage. It will be a little different live, but no tension will be lost.

For the piece “The Mark of Cain,” Thomas suggested incorporating Putin’s piano playing into China. I also play a Tchaikovsky melody and transition into another melody. This is all well thought out and set. Even in the piece “A Siberian Mother,” the shot surprises you every time you hear it.

Two of the pieces are entitled “War is and everyone is going there” and “War is and nobody is going there”, these titles go back to the poet Carl Sandberg.

Thomas Nyx: These titles are appropriate because almost everyone knows these quotes about war.

Martin Philadelphy: I puzzled over “There is a war and no one is going” for a long time until I thought of a suitable intermediate part. It’s a country-like, beautiful number and I thought it couldn’t stay that way. I would describe it like this: the intermediate part represents the unexpected that has to happen. I was happy with that because the intermediate part leads away from the first part, otherwise the number wouldn’t have worked for me.

Martin Philadelphy (c) Peter Gannushkin

“The music should appeal to everyone and say that war is bad”

Will the music from the album “Voina” also be heard in Ukraine?

Martin Philadelphy: There are contacts in Ukraine, through the Russian magazine decoder, which is based in Germany. The music is intended to speak to everyone and say that war is bad. I believe that the album could be presented in Russia and Ukraine.

What reactions have there already been to the album?

Martin Philadelphy: Lots of good reactions. A record label in New York would be interested in it, we might do that in spring 2024. The reactions are usually: cool, strong, violent. A journalist who will write about it wants the record for him German Record Prize suggest.

If I counted correctly, “Woina” is your forty-second album. How do you manage such a large output?

Martin Philadelphy: If I had the money, I would have even more output. I’ve been working on my music for a few years now and yet sometimes the output isn’t enough for me. I have so many ideas that are increasingly worthy of implementation. I like to set poems to music, I like to play songs and making and releasing 45 minutes of music in a year isn’t really a lot. I used to make 2 albums a year, one in spring and one in fall. In 2010 there were 4 albums and I felt that my son was coming into the world.

Extraplatte told me back then that I would destroy my own market if I produced so much. But for me it was like this: every time I produce a record, I immediately sell 150 copies and that saves me again. But if you have a repertoire that sells 40,000 pieces worldwide, then you can concentrate completely on the music.

Are you currently working on the next project?

Martin Philadelphy: At Retrograde we are currently making a third album. We’re doing a songwriter story, more with acoustic guitars. “Woina” and Retrograde in particular are my main projects right now.

Thank you very much for the interview.

Jürgen Plank

++++

Live:

Fri September 8th, 2023: Album presentation, RadioCafe, Argentinierstr. 30a, 1040 Vienna, 7 p.m

++++

Links:

Martin Philadelphy

Martin Philadelphia – “Woina” (Vimeo)

The Radiokulturhaus about Martin Philadelphy and “Woina”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

