“We live locked up in our houses because of the robberies”

“Barrio Yapeyú became the ‘home of drug trafficking’ to now be ‘the land of robberies,’ where bullets and threats are what prevail.”

The description belongs to a group of 15 residents who have inhabited these lands adjacent to the Suquía River for years, 35 blocks from the downtown area, in the southeast of the city of Córdoba.

Now they decided to speak under the protection of their identities.

According to the members of this group that was formed through social networks, particularly Facebook, they are afraid of reprisals. They still do not dare to carry out mobilizations or public statements.

They warn that this year the acts of insecurity intensified. “They steal with the most varied modalities. They snatch the distracted, the traditional robberies of taxi drivers are repeated and we even have qualified robberies ”, they state.

Yapeyú neighborhood and the areas most compromised by crime

Always according to the neighborhood registry, in some sectors the attacks are repeated. In general, they warn, thefts are committed by the same perpetrators.

One of the neighborhood quadrants indicated at The voice It is delimited by Caroya streets to the west, Germania to the north, Sinsacate to the south, reaching Costanera avenue.

“There my daughter was thrown to the ground and they took her bicycle. They kicked her in the head because she defended her birthday present. She is only 12 years old ”, exemplifies a father.

“It is impossible to walk with cell phones. They steal them and they appear published in the purchase and sale of the area”, claims a teacher.

“We live locked up in our houses so they don’t rob us,” laments another neighbor.

The members of the group, together with other neighbors who found out about the initiative, monitor the routes to the bus stops. They also communicate in case of any strange event.

The last five most relevant cases

In a month there were at least five significant robberies. The most recent, in the early hours of last Monday. In the area of ​​Bajada de Piedra and Lima, two men entered the patio of a house and stole a water pump.

The Police arrested the thieves, one 34 years old and the other 18, and seized bags of cement, hand tools and the water pump, among other items.

In another case of insecurity, during the early hours of Sunday June 4, a 14-year-old boy boarded a remis along with two other companions, presumably with the aim of committing an illegal act.

The vehicle was controlled by the Police after evading a checkpoint near Remedios de Escalada street at 400. Two revolvers were found, one 38 caliber and the other 22 caliber, and the adolescent was apprehended.

A cell phone, a robbery and bullet wounds

Another theft of a cell phone led to a shooting in the neighborhood. It was on the morning of Sunday, May 28, when three men – one 29 years old, another 30 and the last 23 – got into an argument, presumably as a result of the outburst. The youngest drew a weapon and wounded the other two, who would have arrived at the attacker’s home to recover stolen belongings.

The wounded arrived by their own means at the Córdoba hospital, with gunshot wounds to their lower limbs. The Police arrested the alleged 23-year-old assailant and in the same operation four bullets were seized.

On Tuesday, May 16, two motochoros would have starred in a criminal raid that began in the Cofico neighborhood and culminated in Bailén and Bernardo Bustamante streets. On that journey, they would have stolen backpacks and belongings from passers-by and motorists.

The Police managed to arrest one of them at the intersection of the aforementioned streets: a 22-year-old young man who was driving a Yamaha Crypton brand motorcycle together with another unknown person who managed to flee.

The force kidnapped the motorcycle with a kidnapping request, a backpack, a sum of money, two cell phones and documentation, among other elements.

Finally, on Monday, May 15, a 26-year-old man stole cables that connected police domes to power lines. Finally, he was arrested at the corner of Rosario de Santa Fe and Acoyte.