We must prevent tragedies due to electrical insecurity

Losses of electrical origin have caused dozens of deaths and injuries during the last decades, according to the files on the recurrence of these misfortunes.

In most cases, modest maintenance work was observed in activated electrical systems, both in open public spaces and in the private sphere. In this context, there are enough reports of fires caused by poor care of the electric power system in homes, in apartment buildings and in some workplaces.

Tragedies of these characteristics wrote fateful chapters in the province of Córdoba, especially in squares and green spaces in the capital city. In most cases, the victims were boys and girls who ended up electrocuted by coming into contact with a light pole or a badly located and poorly maintained wiring box.

Based on the public repercussion achieved by these and other similar damages, a rapid process of remediation of these electrical components began to work, whether they are of provincial competence or of the Municipality of Córdoba.

However, in a general plane there are indicators that continue to turn on warning lights, worth the expression. In this sense, the Fundación Relevando Peligros, created by Sandra Meyer, released a report days ago that gives an account of the reiteration of accidents originated by electrical issues. The work lists nine serious events registered so far this year in Córdoba. And he mentions that during 2022 there were 55 cases of insecurity (in 11 of them, with fatal balances).

It is worth a historical mention and recognition of the non-stop work in pursuit of saving lives. Sandra Meyer is the mother of Juan Aciar, the 13-year-old boy who, in December 2009, died struck down by a shock when he touched a trash can electrified by a poster that did not comply with the strict rules regarding urban advertising. It happened in the city of Córdoba, and the breaking latest news recalls that the boy was electrocuted when he tried to help an older adult cross the street after a heavy rain.

In the midst of immeasurable pain, shortly after he created the aforementioned foundation, whose periodic reports tell us that the situation has not been definitively resolved. One of the latest reports refers to an event that occurred on Wednesday the 19th of this month, when an operator who was repairing a public lighting failure was electrocuted and fell into the void, which caused several fractures.

Beyond the intersection of responsibilities that usually settle between the relevant areas of the municipality and the Provincial Energy Company of Córdoba (Epec), the truth is that strong controversies are being opened about whether the security measures required to protect the operators.

Sandra Meyer’s initiative led to the enactment of the Electrical Safety Law, although the woman reasons that it will be difficult to reverse “many years of delay.” She only has to get involved from the public and the private, in order to avoid new tragedies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

