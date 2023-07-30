We reveal the most beautiful excursion destinations for art fans

By Sebastian Bauer

International artists are showing their work this summer in Altdöbern, Kirchmöser and Biesenthal. BZ gives you the overview.

Museum or nature? In the summer sunshine, it is usually the green that attracts. But thanks to three current exhibitions on the outskirts of Berlin, the country outing can be combined with enjoying art.

The annual “Rohkunstbau” series is the classic among creative weekend trips. For the 28th time, the organizers invite you to a former manor house in Brandenburg.

Mariechen Danz’ work “Womb Tomb: worry scrolls” (2018) is dominated by an interesting ceramic figure Photo: Paul Lovis Wagner

This year the show will take place in Altdöbern Castle. And by means of an electrical box on which graffiti rats advertise peace, street art star Banksy, a very big name, awaits visitors.

US artist Andrea Bowers calls for the protection of children from gun violence with a pink machine gun. The Berliner Sarah Entwistle shapes objects left behind by her deceased grandfather into art.

Works by Sven Johne, Mariechen Danz and AA Bronson can also be seen. However, art lovers without a car must reckon with a 2.5 kilometer walk between the train station and Altdöbern Castle.

Wehrmühle near Biesenthal also requires a longer journey by train and bus or even by car via Bernau. On site, the excursionists are rewarded with a garden feeling at the Finow and an interesting program of the “Art Biesenthal”.

“Protect Kids, Not Guns” (2018) by Andrea Bowers is shown at “Rohkunstbau” in Schloss Altdöbern Photo: Paul Lovis Wagner

The exhibition, which begins in two weeks, deals with the self and one’s own perception of the world. On view are self-related works in the best sense, e.g. by Amélie Esterházy or Vera Kox.

It finally gets artistically explosive in Kirchmöser, where the summer show “Am Seegarten” is presented in an old powder factory. Film fans know the place from Christian Petzold’s GDR drama “Barbara” (2012).

Nine Berlin galleries such as Sprüth Magers and Esther Schipper as well as the Silent Green Kulturquartier show their creative highlights here at Plauer See. Among other things, Installations, sculptures and paintings by John Bock, Lea Draeger and Karin Sander.

The work “Creativity: Furniture Reversal” (1998) by Franz West can be seen in the show “Am Seegarten” in Kirchmöser Photo: Ludger Paffrath/Seegarten

The town of Kirchmöser is also worth a visit away from the show with its historic clinker brick building and bathing opportunities in the lake. The bus from the train station goes right in front of the door.

Rohkunstbau: until 10/29/23, Am Park, 12/7 euros (up to 12 free); Biesenthal: 12.8.–24.9.23, Wehrmühlenweg 8, 20 euros; Kirchmöser: until 9/17/23, Am Seegarten 1+2, free admission

