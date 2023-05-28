From BZ/dpa

Friendships between men are a remarkable thing for actress Jane Fonda. “They sit next to each other and look out, look at cars, sports, …” said the 85-year-old in Cannes.

It’s different among women. They look each other in the eye. And we’re not afraid to say I’m lost. We are not afraid to ask for help.” These differences have societal reasons. “We should have a lot of compassion for men because the damn culture teaches them not to ask for help.”

The two-time Oscar winner (“Coming Home”, “Klute”) is known for her political activism. Recently, the film “Book Club – The Next Chapter” with her in a leading role was released in cinemas. She currently has no new films planned, she said in Cannes.

“I don’t have any projects other than trying to fight the climate crisis,” she said. In addition, she is focusing on the presidential elections in the USA, which will take place in autumn 2024.