“We think it is important to raise our voices”

During the celebrations of the 57th anniversary of Plaza Huincul, Governor Omar Gutiérrez, raised the importance for the entire region of the provincialization of railway networkss on the Neuquén-Zapala route, and the relationship between this service and the possibilities posed by the development of Vaca Muerta.

“Also in Plaza Huincul, Cutral Co and Zapala, we are needing the provincialization of the railway networks, of our railway networks, and from there to also be able to project the union of Plaza Huincul and Cutral Co at the heart of the Vaca Muerta development, with our own railway networks that we will have to execute and build to articulate, connect and integrate Plaza Huincul and Cutral Co into the provincial development matrix, consolidating the development of Patagonia and the country”, Gutiérrez said.

On March 12, 1993, the company Ferrosur Roca SA began to operate the rail transport concession for cargo only with 3,110 kilometers of broad gauge tracks of the former Roca Railway. The operated network includes, among others, the Zapala-Neuquén route.

Regarding his proposal, the governor stressed: “We It seems important to raise your voice in respect and dialogue well in advance, and that what is happening now with the debate and dialogue on the final destination of hydroelectric concessions does not happen to us”, he stressed.

The governor’s request comes in the context of the expiration this year of the operating concessions for the dams on the Limay and Neuquén rivers. That is why Gutiérrez also reiterated the need to anticipate the dialogue on the final destination in the management of dams on the watercourses basin.

At the same time, he said that “it is also our desire to have a cargo transportation airport in Plaza Huincul that allows the decentralization of economic and social development towards the interior of the province of Neuquén.”

The expiration of hydroelectric concessions

A few days ago, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alejandro Monteiro, expressed himself in the same vein and explained that on the occasion of a new edition of the IDEA event taking place last week in Neuquén capital, he held a meeting with the National Secretary of Energy , Flavia Royon. At the time, Monteiro indicated, he was reported that the Nation does not plan to extend the hydroelectric concessions and that they have designed a road map that will be presented to the provinces.

Monteiro indicated that the provinces requested that the terms of this roadmap be reported in detail, and advanced the points on which Neuquén and Río Negro agree and that are the product of the technical work carried out since the end of 2021 and throughout 2022.

In the basin of the Limay and Neuquén rivers and which covers the provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro, the dams whose concessions They begin to expire in August of this year and they produce 67% of the electricity produced by hydroelectric plants. But in total there are more than 20 hydroelectric concessions that expire this year -after 30 years of private operation- and that are distributed in different provinces, reported from the Government of Neuquén.



