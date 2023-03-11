On April 30th, the first edition of “Austria is free – Symposium for poetic-political inspiration” will take place in the Csello – Cselley Mühle Oslip. Jürgen Plank spoke with the initiators, among others: with the author and musician Thomas Andreas Beck, with Charlie Bader from Medienmanufaktur and with Devi Saha, who, as art director, will ensure an atmosphere that stimulates reflection and linger. The event is conceived as a festival of political songs. In this context, the State Treaty will be read and the political scientist Katrin Praprotnik will speak and discuss the significance of the State Treaty today.

In view of the festival title “Austria is free”, the question immediately arises: is Austria free? What is Austria free for?

Charlie Bader: “Austria is free” is of course primarily the historical slogan. For me, Austria is free. Point. Freedom is a central concept, in the sense of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, in the sense of the Austrian Constitution.

Devi Saha: I read a lot of newspapers and comments on social media and I ask myself this without having an answer. That’s one reason why this festival came about: because it should invite people to talk about these questions and maybe even come to a conclusion. Admission is free, the event is low-threshold and people with different political backgrounds are invited to get food for thought. I myself still have no answer to the question of what Austria is free for.

freedom and responsibility

Austria is free / Devi Saha (c) Walter Musil What do you think about that? Thomas Andreas Beck: The term "Austria is free" has accompanied me for a long time and fascinates me. In everyday life I have often seen someone say that Austria is not so free after all. I just heard that from an entrepreneur a few days ago. This is very philosophical: does Kant answer this question for us? Are there other answers? There is probably no such thing as total freedom in a social system. The symposium is intended to pursue the question: What is Austria free for? What kind of responsibility could it be to have been given freedom after the Second World War? So maybe that will be found out collectively.

Devi Saha: Exactly, that’s the approach. Maybe not the first time either. We want to continue the symposium, maybe that will only come to light the third time.

What is your task as part of the first edition of “Austria is free”?

Devi Saha: My job is that of guiding art. The place should invite you to linger in a pleasant, unexcited way. The infrastructure is there, including the charm of the Cselley-Mühle. Most of the guests who will be there probably have a long history in common with the mill.

How will you design the place?

Devi Saha: The settings are clear. There will be a main stage and a side stage for the State Treaty reading. With the political scientist Katrin Praprotnik you will be able to talk about the meaning of the state treaty today. The concerts (note: including Bipolar Feminin, Thomas Andreas Beck, Gerald Votava) will take place on the main stage. He, recently with his gallery in the Cselley-Mühle moved in, Nick Treadwell guides audiences through his inspirational and discourse-provoking art collection.

And there will be seating that will encourage people to stay and converse. In my vision, the discussion groups are constantly being re-formed, perhaps the artists will join them before and after their performances.

Speaking of sitting together: in ancient Greek it means symposium “drinking together socially”. To what extent is antiquity a model?

Thomas Andreas Beck: Absolutely, that’s exactly why we use the spelling Symposium. The ritual of the symposium is exactly what we mean. We don’t want anything instructive, a congress crammed full of lectures. Instead, we trust in the setting, in a good place, and of course in the good wine too. Above all, intense art and good art contributions that inspire. That’s why it’s also called “inspiration” and not “teaching” or “education”. It will be good if a colorful mix of people come there, spend this time together and be inspired, think, join in discussions or maybe just be silly.

When does it start on April 30th and what is the agenda?

Thomas Andreas Beck: Roughly speaking from noon to midnight. There will be an electro-acoustic cloud of sound by Kristian Musser until around 2 p.m. This is an unobtrusive invitation to enter the room. The musician Musser was the curator himself for many years Cselley-Mühle and has implemented a project called “Country” together with Thomas Pronai. He captured sounds from the area and transformed them into a sound object using electro-acoustic devices.

The political song is a cornerstone of “Austria is free”, what connects the performing bands?

Charlie Bader: What the artists have in common is that they have high-quality texts and that they live poetry. That is what connects. Everyone also has political statements, including the group The Scottish Principle. It’s also about language games, I myself believed for a long time that they were singing the sentence “Austria is free”, but they were singing: “Austria eats porridge”.

I know the sentence from a film by Michael Ostrowski, it may have been stolen from there.

Charlie Bader: They steal in some places and that’s part of what they do.

“It is a basic element of the symposium to use poetic means to deal with socio-political issues”

Why this combination of poetry and politics?

Charlie Bader: There was once a tradition of making political songs. That’s more of a German tradition, it was always more strongly represented there than in Austria. Here one had to be satisfied with Sigi Maron for a long time. Maron died long ago and one could assume that it no longer exists. So we want to look at whether there isn’t more in this direction and whether it shouldn’t be made more public. At the same time, a discourse on important issues should arise and continue.

Thomas Andreas Beck: One question we asked ourselves was: Which formats do we use for the political song? In Germany, the genre of the political song can also be experienced at festivals. We want to bring content-based art into a format that is attractive to the audience. It is a basic element of the symposium to use poetic means to deal with socio-political issues. This is fantastically haunting in the case of Gerald Votava, for example, who interprets poems by Christine Nöstlinger. Bipolar Feminine face the issue of societal fault lines with loving aggression. The Nino from Vienna will read together with Natalie Ofenböck, which texts we don’t even know – that’s what makes the symposium special: we don’t know what’s really going to happen to us.

Leni, why are you joining us? Bipolar Feminine to such a festival of political song?

Leni: In principle, we address imbalances in society in our song lyrics. It’s also about a certain act of freedom that I can address such topics on stage. Also for the freedom to make art. I think all people who make art the way they want fit into a festival like this.

Art as a Tool

Which song will you definitely play in Oslip?

Leni: We will definitely play the song that polarizes us the most: “Süß Smiling”. It’s about denouncing patriarchal structures and killing those structures that oppress people. This is addressed directly in the text. These lyrics use very direct, violent language. It is also freedom for me that I can write such texts. Which doesn’t mean that everyone can feel so free, but I’m lucky that I face relatively little resistance. In any case, art is an important tool that is accessible to many people, apart from partisan politics.

Bipolar Feminin (c) Apollonia Theresa Bitzan

Recordings are also made, to what extent is the festival designed to be sustainable?

Thomas Andreas Beck: Sustainability always has something to do with resources. One of man’s favorite resources is money. It is very important to me that the festival is economically barrier-free: everyone who is interested should be able to attend. Basically, the symposium is dedicated to the common good. One part, the reading from the state treaty, will be filmed with virtual reality technology and edited into a short film. In this way, the reading can be traced worldwide and digitally accessed. It was important to me that even the most ephemeral art forms such as concerts and readings can be archived and experienced again. I was able to set up funding from the federal and state governments of Burgenland for this. The owners of Cselley-Mühle are also fully behind it, this and voluntary donations make free admission possible. The festival is an invitation to all of us: it will only be good if many feel addressed and come.

Many thanks for the interview.

Jurgen Plank

Sun April 30, 2023, Csello – Cselley mill, Oslip, start: 11 a.m

Registration required: [email protected]

Live: Bipolar Feminine, Sigrid Horn, Gerald Votava, The Scottish Principle, Kristian Musser, Thomas Andreas Beck, Nino from Vienna and Natalie Ofenböck (reading)

Austria is free – symposium for poetic-political inspiration