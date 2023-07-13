“We Were Happily Matched”: A New Variety Show Bringing Together Young Actors in a Journey of Self-Improvement and Partnership

Youku Launches New Variety Show “We Were Happily Matched” to Beat the Summer Heat

In the scorching heat of July, Youku has launched a brand new variety show titled “We Were Happily Matched.” The show, which started broadcasting today, aims to bring a cool and happy experience to the audience. The show follows a pair of actor partners who embark on a two-month study tour in the realm of advanced reality shows. Under the watchful eyes of the audience, producers, and a support team, these young actors and actresses will search for like-minded partners, progress together, and achieve self-improvement.

The show features Swan Jinpeng, Wu Zhenyu, and Xu Anhua as the study producers who participate in the tasks, supervision, and filming of the study stage. Su Ke takes on the role of the study guide, while Chen Qiaoen, Li Weijia, Wu Xin, and Xie Na are part of the study support team. In addition, numerous actors including Ao Ziyi, Gu Jiacheng, Guo Zifan, and many others will be participating in the show, starting an exciting journey to find a partner.

To break the ice and foster cohesion among the actors, director Guan Jinpeng, the producer of the study, arranged a blind selection session of anonymous chat before the actors met. This allowed the actors to form objective first impressions of each other through conversation. Su Ke, the training instructor, explained that this group chat enabled everyone to express themselves freely and efficiently, creating a platform for effective communication. The interactions between actors from various backgrounds and social statuses promise to yield interesting results and spark captivating chemistry on screen.

Among the announced starting actors are Chung Xintong, Zhang Li, and Zhang Yishan, who have been acting for decades. Additionally, rookie actors Liu Yu, Lai Weiming, and Yi Mengling will showcase their talents and strive to make a breakthrough. The diverse mix of actors with varying experience and backgrounds promises to create an enriching and exciting learning environment. Viewers will have the opportunity to witness the birth of the actors jointly selected by the study support group in the first episode.

The two-month study life of the young actors officially commenced, leading to face-to-face mutual selection sessions that resulted in some “embarrassing scenes.” Can partners who clicked online find common ground offline? From the initial impressions formed during anonymous chat to the meticulous selection process for the primary partner, the actors were determined to find compatible and understanding partners. Director Guan Jinpeng hopes that everyone will continue to improve their performances throughout the training period.

To break the awkward atmosphere between partners, the program arranged a “mystery dinner” for the young actors living together in the “study cabin.” This casual setting aims to deepen their understanding of each other and provide an opportunity for partners to gauge their compatibility. The dinner will also test whether the actors stick to their initial choice of partner or decide to explore new collaborations. Anticipate the highlights of the dynamic group dynamics during dinner and dates.

“We Were Happily Matched” focuses on the growth and advancement of actors and partners. Departing from the traditional stage competition model, the show embraces various relationship dynamics that resonate with young people. It aims to showcase the journey of actor study and growth. From breaking the ice to achieving tacit understanding, the show immerses the audience in the process of building relationships, partnering, and performing works.

Starting from July 13th, “We Were Happily Matched” will exclusively broadcast on the Youku platform every Thursday at 12:00 noon. Don’t miss out on this exciting and immersive program.

