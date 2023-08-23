We Were Once Hot: A Touching Journey of Youth, Love, and Growth

“We Were Once Hot” Youth Love Movie Set to be Released Nationwide on September 16

Directed by young director Ma Xiaogang and starring Zhou Zhengjie and Lu Yangyang, the highly-anticipated youth love movie “We Were Once Hot” has released a preview and a poster, officially announcing its nationwide release on September 16. The film tells a heartwarming and romantic story based on the lives of the post-90s and post-00s generation in China.

Adapted from a true story, “We Were Once Hot” portrays the love and growth process of Chinese youth. It follows a group of friends who started from scratch during college, faced the challenges of starting a business, experienced the highs and lows of love, tested the limits of friendship, and navigated personal growth in a rapidly evolving society.

The film’s preview showcases the passionate love between Wang Haoyu and Xu Xiaoxiao, which unfolds during a birthday party. From love at first sight to navigating the realities of a relationship, the film explores the complexities and emotions of young love. The trailer promises a journey filled with warmth, sadness, contradictions, and growth, providing an exciting and relatable emotional experience for viewers.

Accompanying the preview is a visually stunning poster that features the four lead actors in various scenes. The poster captures the youthful and romantic atmosphere of the film, as the characters face their present and future while undergoing personal transformations. Audiences are left curious about the touching story and unexpected ending that awaits them.

“We Were Once Hot” boasts an impressive cast, with Zhou Zhengjie taking on the role of Wang Haoyu. Known for his powerful performances in blockbuster films such as “The Calm Waves” and “Railway Heroes,” Zhou Zhengjie brings youthful energy and a calm temperament to his character. Young actress Lu Yangyang plays the role of Xu Xiaoxiao with her fresh and refined temperament, captivating viewers with both her appearance and acting skills. Together, the two actors create an on-screen chemistry that embodies the vibrancy of youth and the sweetness of love.

The film also features talented young actors Luo Mingjie, known for his roles in “Big Brother” and “Flash Girl,” and Hu Jiaxin, a rising star who has appeared in popular film and television dramas. The casting adds depth to the film and showcases the dedication of the entire cast to bring the story to life.

To ensure the highest quality, the film enlisted the expertise of renowned cinematographer Hong Wei, who previously worked on critically acclaimed films like “Eight Hundred” and “Qing Ya Ji.” Hong Wei’s involvement in the project further enhances the visual appeal and artistic integrity of “We Were Once Hot.”

Produced by Tianjin Film Studio Co., Ltd., Shandong Lexuan Film Co., Ltd., Poly Film Investment Co., Ltd., and Tianjin North Film Group Co., Ltd., “We Were Once Hot” is set to captivate audiences nationwide when it releases on September 16. The film promises to take viewers on a passionate journey through unforgettable youth, love, and personal growth.

