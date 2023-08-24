Home » We Who Hit it Off: New Actors Join the Study and Rules are Upgraded
We Who Hit it Off: New Actors Join the Study and Rules are Upgraded

“We Who Hit It Off” Continues to Thrive with New Actors and Exciting Challenges

Actor partner study advanced reality show “We Who Hit It Off” has become a hit among viewers, with each episode garnering positive feedback. The show, which airs on Youku every Thursday at 12 noon, offers a unique perspective into the lives of actors and their behind-the-scenes experiences. It has also provided a new direction for cultivating actor partnerships in the industry.

As the program approaches its seventh episode, fans are eagerly anticipating the introduction of new trainee actors to the study cabin. However, some “old partners” will be absent from the recording due to work commitments, raising questions about potential changes in partner choices. Viewers can tune into Youku at 12:00 noon to witness how these on-screen partners learn and grow together!

In the last episode, the actors successfully completed the mutual selection of partners through a challenging campus study. With six episodes under their belt, the actors have faced increasing difficulty in their acting training. Notably, Ao Ziyi chose Jiang Yiyi as his partner after cutting ties with Hu Guo Zifan. Similarly, Lu Yuxiao rejected Wu Junting and completed the first mutual selection with Changlong.

In the upcoming seventh episode, the absence of previously selected partners and the arrival of five new members, including Bian Tianyang, Mao Xiaohui, Wu Shile, Zhou Qi, and Zheng Naixin, will bring about new changes for the show. The reunion of the crew of “Xiao Huanxi” and the addition of Wu Shile and Zhou Qi may help resolve Guo Zifan’s bye situation. Additionally, the show’s new study rules will involve audience participation in the partner selection process. This innovative approach tests the actors’ compatibility and allows the audience to have a say in their favorite pairs.

The theme of this round’s acting clips revolves around actors choosing “difficult to express” scenes to fulfill their dreams. This requires effective communication and collaboration between partners, who must bring their own ideas, scripts, and understanding of their roles to the table. The difficulty level has increased substantially, as the actors need to master the works and characters to deliver a cohesive interpretation.

In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect to see how the actors tackle the challenges presented to them. From resolving regrets to expressing their understanding of characters, each actor will face personal hurdles. The seventh study tour will test the mettle of the actors as they strive to bring their characters to life on screen.

As the half-season mark approaches, “We Who Hit It Off” continues to push boundaries and challenge its actors. With the addition of new actors and the introduction of new forms, the show promises to bring fresh sparks and growth for all involved. Viewers can catch the show on Youku every Thursday at 12:00 noon to witness the continued advancement and growth of these promising young actors.

