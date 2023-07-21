“We work at full steam,” said Alberto Fernández after speaking with Georgieva

President Alberto Fernández said that this morning he had a telephone dialogue with the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva and affirmed that the government is “working at full steam trying to reach an agreement.”

“We are working at full steam trying to reach an agreement. I prefer to let those who are negotiating work and not speak through the media. I don’t want to advance anything. This morning I spoke with Kristalina, we exchanged some ideas and I hope we can move forward,” the President told Radio Diez.

Within this framework, he assured that he is confident that “it will be possible to move forward and find the necessary agreements” with the IMF and assured that the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate of Union for the Fatherland (UxP), Sergio Massa, is “facing the negotiation seriously and with a solid team.”

“We are negotiating. All negotiations with the Fund are difficult when one seeks to preserve one’s own decisions. I am confident that we will be able to move forward and find the necessary agreements and we can move forward,” said the President.

In this sense, Fernández maintained that “the cursed debt that Mauricio Macri contracted (in 2018) represents an impressive weight for the Argentine economy” and recalled that, to the debt burden, was added the drought that deprived Argentina of 20 million dollars and that therefore “is a complex issue.”

“We continue working and negotiating, yesterday I was talking with Sergio until late and he is particularly involved in the negotiation,” said the president and assured that he also reviewed the issue with “European leaders” during his trip to Brussels, in the framework of the summit between the European Union and Celac and “everyone understood and supported Argentina” in his proposal.

“Sergio has a very complex negotiation because the unexpected has happened to us, which was that drought, it is a shocking blow to the Argentine economy, it affects reserves and they are dollars that are no longer consumed in Argentina,” Fernández said.

The President considered that “the sooner it is resolved, the better” and warned that there are opposition leaders who “bet that the economic situation will worsen and a debacle will occur.”

«There are comments that come to us from there, one knows who is who and these things may happen. There is a sector of Argentine politics that is concerned about the interests of some and not about the fate of the country, “he concluded.

A delegation from the Palacio de Hacienda and the technicians from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were working in Washington to strengthen the Argentine program with the aim of reaching an agreement, official sources and the multilateral organization agreed in the last few hours.

Yesterday afternoon, an IMF spokesperson confirmed that face-to-face meetings continue with the aim of reaching an agreement and that the discussions are focused “on policies to strengthen reserves and improve fiscal sustainability.”

“Our teams continue to work constructively, face-to-face, with the goal of reaching agreement on the fifth review of Argentina’s Fund-supported program. Discussions continue to focus on policies to strengthen reserves and improve fiscal sustainability. We will continue to communicate about the progress of these discussions,” a source from the multilateral organization told Télam yesterday.

Telam Agency





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

