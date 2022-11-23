When punk feelings collided with Edouard Manet’s ideology. The WE11DONE 2023 spring/summer series is named “Rough Strokes”, which pays tribute to the controversial work “Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe” (Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe) by Impressionist painting master Manet, but it also has a breakthrough with a sense of boundary, and It is mixed with the postmodern aesthetic style. Just imagine this picture: it is an aperitif in 1863, when Manet’s beautiful painting was born, and the time flies until 3057. Dressed in sophisticated nostalgia with modern chic tailoring, you’re about to board a fancy carriage…

While embracing the romanticism of the 19th century, a kind of innately unruly anarchism emerges spontaneously, giving ultimate sensual pleasure. Contradictions and opposites run through the entire collection, subverting the existing style: light wool coat with exquisite lace bodysuit and tight stockings, PVC pleated skirt with distressed mohair sweater, tailored jumpsuit with detachable motorcycle Jacket sleeves with faux leather shrunken sleeves.

Silk ducal satin dresses and trousers and garments in recycled leather create a wave effect that emulates Manet’s paintings. Precisely cut, it’s wrinkled throughout to evoke the look of crinkled parchment. Whether it’s florals and leopard prints on an evening gown, or trompe l’oeil on a minimalist biker jacket, chic prints tell a story.

Accessories are also very worthy of careful appreciation. The wrinkled women’s high-heeled leather shoes and the silk embroidered lace clutch in charming tones all continue Manet’s brushstrokes. The spiked heart-shaped jewelry and black leather boots imply the power of rebellion. The Touch bag is an eye-catching item inspired by underwear this season, and then continues the dual language of resistance and temptation.

ROUGH STROKES SPRING-SUMMER 2023 MEN’S AND WOMEN’S COLLECTIONS

#WE11DONESS23

