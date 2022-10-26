Reprinted from: New Vision Wonderland

Original title: Wear a helmet! The Bikercore craze is gathering momentum…

When young people gather outdoors to have fun, we have seen the popularity of Frisbee, Lu Chong and other sports, but these cannot satisfy their desire for freedom and excitement. With the roar of the locomotive, galloping on the winding mountain road, the once prosperous motorcycle has returned to the public eye with a strong attitude this year.

With the rise of this trend, the fashion style centered on motorcycles has also begun to sweep the entire fashion circle. This way of wearing, called Bikercore, has risen strongly with the retro trend and has become a new inspiration for many fashionable spirits to go out on the street every day.

Just last month, the supermodel You Tianyi turned into a fearless knight and rode a retro locomotive to the “Wonderland of New Vision.” “The cover. Nowadays, people who wear cool motorcycle looks are not necessarily fast-paced racers, but may also be trend-seekers who are at the forefront of fashion.

It’s not the first time Bikercore has made waves in fashion history, and if you pay attention, you’ll probably find that every few years, biker-inspired designs enter the mainstream.

In the last century, a motorcycle jacket was standard for riders when Harleys were speeding through the streets. The tough leather jacket is embellished with metal rivets and decorative zippers. The combination of this hard-core item not only has its own rebellious and uninhibited tone, but also has a unique sense of trend.

Movie stills of “The Bikers”/”Twin Peaks”

When the motorcycle jacket is on the fashionistas, it is the best tool to wear. You don’t need to spend too much effort to wear a chic effect, even if it is matched with basic items, the coolness is still there.

The track leather jackets that mostly appeared on the motorcycle arena are also used by many designers as a source of inspiration, and they are repeated over and over again on the show. The neatly tailored and brightly colored leather jackets have strong style attributes and have also become the upper body choice of many fashion pioneers.

Fenty x Puma Spring 2018 / Balengciage RTW Fall 2020

Therefore, it can be said that the fashion aesthetics of motorcycles has never left. With the resurgence of retro and the extension of Y2k’s style, this fashion style has become popular again this year.

Not long ago, in the Louis Vuitton 2023 spring and summer men’s show that just ended in Aranya, the classic motorcycle symbols appeared on the new season’s fashion.

Celine takes the locomotive thing a little more thoroughly. Before the Spring/Summer 2022 menswear show, there was an exciting racing show. Six professional off-road motorcycle riders galloped from the lush jungle to the stage by the island. The roaring engine sound, the flying dust and gravel, and the moment of chasing speed and passion, all made people feel the free and unrestrained youth hormone.

At the same time, a model wearing an oversized motorcycle jacket hurried onto the runway, and motorcycle teenagers who were rebellious and fashionable at heart appeared in front of them.

When it comes to the handsome female riders, their shapes are injected with more sexy, elegant, or soft details to dilute the tough motorcycle style. They shuttle through the show stage like a motorcycle girl. Femininity in one.

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri took out the most classic track leather jackets and heavy racing leather gloves at Dior’s 2022 autumn and winter show this year, paired with those elegant dresses, turning the model into a cool and unruly motorcycle girl .

Dominnico and Lado Bokuchava’s motorcycle suits are mostly a set. Even a cool cropped biker jacket can be paired with an elegant skirt, a sexy high-slit leather skirt, and there is no limit to the style of the biker.

Bokuchava side

Such Bikercore styles have emerged endlessly in this year’s fashion circle. This is not only a style reincarnation, but also provides us with an interesting and fashionable new choice for our daily wear.

The Bikercore trend is quietly emerging, and there are already many fashion Icons that have provided us with dressing models. In this year’s wave of motorcycle-inspired items, the most essential is a track leather jacket with a retro feel.

This kind of leather jacket design can often be seen on Vintage websites and second-hand stores, and the bright color block stitching can become the highlight of the whole body shape. The loose-fitting leather jacket is more trendy, and there will be more handsome and uninhibited on the body. Even a girl who looks cute can wear it with a cool feeling, and this piece of temperament is unexpected.

Whether it’s wearing the “lower body disappears” method, or pairing it with feminine boots, there is no sense of incongruity in such a look. This year’s particularly popular parachute pants and wide-leg overalls can also be matched with different styles, and the conventional styles can become more innovative with the blessing of track leather jackets.

Bella Hadid, who is keen to play, has contributed a lot of wonderful looks at this time. Different from the retro college style of the past, she turned into another retro girl with a completely different temperament after putting on the track leather jacket.

Many fashionistas have also changed to short designs, and they can easily create a sense of power with bottoms and skirts and trousers. From today’s casual sweatpants and retro jeans, to those playful and cute pleated skirts and elegant long dresses, taking out every single item in the wardrobe, you can form new dressing ideas.

When sisters get one for themselves, they can also consider bringing one for the one at home. Such a cool racing style, I believe that men can not refuse.

If you are worried that it is difficult to control too bright colors, you can look at some simpler designs when choosing, only keep simple decorative details, and take out those basic items to match, all of which are attractive and not self-styled.

In addition, you can also consider motorcycle jackets. Although it is not as strong and distinctive as the track leather jacket, it has a different taste when it is made of old leather fabrics. The neatly tailored motorcycle jacket is full of retro and futuristic feel. If you wear a pair of handsome leather gloves, who is not a powerful female warrior?

This year there are many brands will Bikercore style out of new tricks. Have you ever seen a motorcycle suit made of denim? Wearing a full set of denim is easy to imitate, and no matter how you match it, it has a cool casual feel.

In short, when more and more designers refer to motorcycle elements in their designs, it will not be difficult to find a set of Bikercore style items that suit them. Even if we haven’t started a motorcycle that can speed, it does not prevent us from dressing ourselves as heroic urban riders.

Put on a handsome motorcycle-inspired piece, or at that moment, the free and unfettered spirit behind the Bikercore style can be perfectly reflected in everyone.

