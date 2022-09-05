Original title: Wearing a millennial retro style, you are still short of a pair of silver sneakers

Author: 1626 Trend Selection

With the recent millennial retro style trend, silver sneakers are clearly gaining traction. The joint projects of many sports brands have used the uncommon ‘silver’ in the past.Even Nike is re-enacting its own millennial classic, the Air Max 97 Silver Bullet.

In this issue, we have selected 7 pairs of silver sneakers. In addition to the current hot joint styles, we also include a selection of price-performance ratios for individual niches. For friends who want to try the millennial retro style, this may provide you with some outfit inspiration.

South Korean street brand Thisisneverthat and New Balance’s latest joint shoe 1906R is definitely a pair of millennial retro sneakers that have received the most attention recently.

1906R is based on the professional technical running shoes 1906 born in 2009 as a prototype.at the same timeCombined with modern pioneering technology,It has been reinterpreted with millennial aesthetics, which has hit the hearts of many retro sneaker lovers.

The whole body of the shoe is covered with different shades of silver. Thisisneverthat adds a rust-like trace design to the classic retro mesh upper, and is supplemented with blue tone details. The irregular color blocks show the beauty of being worn out. At the same time, it is matched with a yellowed midsole to further add a retro temperament, which perfectly fits the popular millennial retro sports style.

The Canadian brand JJJJound teamed up with ASICS for the first time and released a joint version of the Gel-Kayano 14 shoes, which also attracted a lot of attention in the recent shoe circle.

The two parties drew on the design aesthetics of the 2000s, and Gel-Kayano 14 The retro running shoe has been reinterpreted to add on-trend attributes to the shoe while retaining its iconic design.

This time, the two sides released two silver-based color schemes, which were presented in white and black respectively. The upper still uses the mesh material common in the millennium, supplemented by reflective details. As for the joint logo of the two parties, JJJJound As usualIt adopts a low-key presentation method and places the brand words on the heel.

Reebok is also playing the millennial retro style on the Premier Road Plus 6 launched this summer.butDifferent from the co-branded products of other brands, this pair of shoes is definitely the best value for money in terms of price.

This model itself has its own retro tone. Last year, with the blessing of the local Korean street brand CRITIC, it became a treasure shoe in the eyes of niche players.

This double Premier Road Plus 6 Made of traditional mesh material, the addition of metallic silver strengthens the sense of layering between various areas, making the structural outline of the shoe body appear stronger. At the same time, the midsole is displayed with a slightly yellowed effect, which relatively weakens its sense of movement and highlights its retro street atmosphere, which will surely become a shining point in your outfit.

The brand IYSO may be a little unfamiliar to everyone. It is a sneaker brand from South Korea and has just been established for two years. Its design is mainly based on the design style of sneakers from the 1980s to the 1990s. With its retro sports style, it is also popular in Korea. Got some attention.

Some time ago, IYSO released a variety of color matching Acumik shoes, the design was inspired by the ‘Zen Garden’ at the end of the 20th century, and the Zen and wabi-sabi aesthetics were integrated into the shoe design.

The complex pieces of the upper reflect the rocks, trees, and flowing water in the ‘Zen Garden’, and form a unique line outline. The sole also plays well with the blessing of Extra-wide fit, TPU Shank, Absorbing-Zone and other technologies. of comfort. Among them, the Tech White color scheme dressed in silver perfectly reflects the retro atmosphere of the millennium.

The sneaker brand Saucony, which was born in 1898, has been around for 124 years, so it is naturally quite good at retro temperament.

This pair of Cohesion 2K can see the temperament from the four major running shoe families at a glance, coupled with the metallic silver color matching with a sense of futuristic technology, it can be said to be highly in line with the current fashion trend.

The color matching of the shoes is inspired by the futuristic elements of retro electronic watches, and the shoe body is made of materials with metallic luster, showing its modern shape. At the same time, the sole is equipped with a Grid mesh stable cushioning system, which has a very significant shock absorption and rebound effect. In addition, the forefoot outsole has a curved groove design, which not only provides a sense of shape, but also does not ignore the feeling of the upper foot.

This year, Dover Street Market in London released two one-of-a-kind exclusive colorways of the Salomon XT-6 ADV during the annual Photo London photography week.

this timeBoth parties launchedBlack and silver, gray silver two colors,silver joinMake the streamlined body more futuristicyellowed oxidized midsolealso further highlightsits retrofeeling.

Salomon The XT-6 ADV has always been a favorite of wear lovers.itmounted on the shoeSensiFit™ Fit the footTechnology,Quicklace™ quick strap system,EndoFit™ ban bootie structure、Molded OrthoLite® insoles and Agile Chassis™Stable system, etc.Modern technology provides the wearer with a good on-foot experience.

As one of the most recognizable silhouettes in the Air Max series, the status of the Nike Air Max 97’s first colorway, the Silver Bullet, is beyond doubt.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the shoes, and Nike will also re-enact this ‘silver bullet’. It coincides with the current millennial retro style, and the release of the shoes is just in time. The shoe was re-enacted in 2017, and the market price also ushered in a big increase.

The shoe was futuristic at the time, with a streamlined silhouette in silver, inspired by Japanese trains. The upper is supplemented with wavy lines of 3M reflective material, black and red tongue labels, and the midsole is equipped with a full-palm visual Air cushion, which must be one of the most suitable matching tools for current fashion trends.

The use of metallic silver makes the sneakers full of a strong sense of futuristic technology, which is also in line with the characteristics of the millennial retro style. Under the influence of this trend, there may be more and more brands launching silver sneakers. Friends who want to start may wish to pay more attention.