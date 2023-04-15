Autumn arrived and, although it was difficult, Córdoba said goodbye to the high temperatures. This Friday the maximum temperature was just 17.8°C while the minimum dropped to 12°C.

See weather channel

A wide movement in temperatures is not expected for this Saturday compared to the previous day. The forecast maximum is 21°C while a minimum of 12°C is expected. With a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day.

14 ABR #Temperatures extreme

T min 12.0 °C ➡️ 04/14 07:30

Max 17.8 °C ➡️ April 14 15:30 – Córdoba Observatory (@SMN_Cordoba) April 14, 2023

extended weekend forecast

Domingo. Maximum of 20°C and minimum of 14°C. Mostly cloudy in the morning and isolated showers in the afternoon/evening.

Maximum of 20°C and minimum of 14°C. Mostly cloudy in the morning and isolated showers in the afternoon/evening. Monday. Maximum of 23°C and minimum of 14°C. Partly cloudy throughout the day.

Maximum of 23°C and minimum of 14°C. Partly cloudy throughout the day. Mars. Maximum of 20°C and minimum of 13°C. Showers in the morning and partly cloudy during the afternoon/evening.

Maximum of 20°C and minimum of 13°C. Showers in the morning and partly cloudy during the afternoon/evening. Wednesday. Maximum of 24°C and minimum of 10°C. Partly cloudy in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon/evening.

Maximum of 24°C and minimum of 10°C. Partly cloudy in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon/evening. Thursday. Maximum of 25°C and minimum of 12°C. Mostly sunny throughout the day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

