Home Entertainment Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be over the weekend?
Entertainment

Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be over the weekend?

by admin
Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be over the weekend?

Autumn arrived and, although it was difficult, Córdoba said goodbye to the high temperatures. This Friday the maximum temperature was just 17.8°C while the minimum dropped to 12°C.

  • See weather channel

A wide movement in temperatures is not expected for this Saturday compared to the previous day. The forecast maximum is 21°C while a minimum of 12°C is expected. With a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day.

extended weekend forecast

  • Domingo. Maximum of 20°C and minimum of 14°C. Mostly cloudy in the morning and isolated showers in the afternoon/evening.
  • Monday. Maximum of 23°C and minimum of 14°C. Partly cloudy throughout the day.
  • Mars. Maximum of 20°C and minimum of 13°C. Showers in the morning and partly cloudy during the afternoon/evening.
  • Wednesday. Maximum of 24°C and minimum of 10°C. Partly cloudy in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon/evening.
  • Thursday. Maximum of 25°C and minimum of 12°C. Mostly sunny throughout the day.

See also  Music scene blind box collection debut!Chinese style two-dimensional virtual singer Yuan Qiqi lands on Musa Music Trend Play-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Fudan Calligraphy, Painting and Seal Cutting Exhibits Come...

Xiamen Horse announces big data: the guy can’t...

Inflation more rampant than ever and the Government...

The harsh phrase with which Fabián Cubero referred...

The rural literature of each generation is different...

Taxis and remises in Córdoba: the first increase...

Argentine art: a good option to buy cheap...

Antique sofas worth $58,000 stolen from Los Angeles...

Electoral ban for the 2023 elections in Río...

With the theme of “Exquisite Freshness”, 2021 Autumn/Winter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy