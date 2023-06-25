Home » Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be this election Sunday
Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be this election Sunday

After the polar wave, drizzle and fog, as announced by the National Meteorological Service (SMN), temperatures in Córdoba rose and the weather is expected to remain almost unchanged this election Sunday in Córdoba.

For this election Sunday, the SMN forecasts a maximum temperature of 22°C and a minimum of 12°C. The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day and no precipitation is expected.

The extended forecast in Córdoba

Monday: Partly cloudy, low 11 degrees, high 22 degrees. Tuesday: Cloudy, low 11 degrees, high 16 degrees. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, low 8 degrees, high 16 degrees. Thursday: Partly cloudy, low 8 degrees, maximum 18 degrees. Friday: partly cloudy, minimum 7 degrees, maximum 20 degrees.

