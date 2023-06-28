Home » Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be this Wednesday
Entertainment

Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be this Wednesday

by admin
Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be this Wednesday

After a Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 21.4°C, according to data from the Córdoba Observatory, the National Meteorological Service announced that the pleasant days will continue, with highs of up to 25°C.

Special channel Climate in Córdoba

The national body forecasts a Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 18°C ​​and a minimum of 7°C. Skies are expected to be somewhat to partly cloudy throughout the day.

The extended forecast in Córdoba

Thursday: partly cloudy, low 5 degrees, high 16 degrees. Friday: partly cloudy, low 6 degrees, high 19 degrees. Saturday: partly cloudy, low 6 degrees, high 19 degrees. Sunday: partly cloudy, low 12 degrees, high 25 degrees. Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, low 14 degrees, high 25 degrees.

See also  UN climate envoy Mark Carney: "Convince China and India to do more or it will be a catastrophe"

You may also like

Rudy Giuliani interviewed as part of January 6...

DC’s new film “The Blue Beetle” releases a...

Massa on the IMF: “You have to pay...

A light stick at a celebrity concert sells...

details about your health

“Crowded Room” releases new stills focusing on criminals...

DC’s new movie “Blue Beetle” releases new poster...

The scrutiny in Córdoba heats up: Luis Juez...

Jorge Capitanich denied having spoken to Emerenciano Sena...

“Challenger” releases official trailer for Zendaya’s love triangle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy