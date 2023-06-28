Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be this Wednesday

After a Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 21.4°C, according to data from the Córdoba Observatory, the National Meteorological Service announced that the pleasant days will continue, with highs of up to 25°C.

27 JUN #Temperatures extreme

T min 8.7 °C ➡️ 27/06 04:30

T max 21.4 °C ➡️ Jun 27 15:45 – Córdoba Observatory (@SMN_Cordoba) June 27, 2023

The national body forecasts a Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 18°C ​​and a minimum of 7°C. Skies are expected to be somewhat to partly cloudy throughout the day.

The extended forecast in Córdoba

Thursday: partly cloudy, low 5 degrees, high 16 degrees. Friday: partly cloudy, low 6 degrees, high 19 degrees. Saturday: partly cloudy, low 6 degrees, high 19 degrees. Sunday: partly cloudy, low 12 degrees, high 25 degrees. Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, low 14 degrees, high 25 degrees.

