Weather in Córdoba: more heat for the weekend?

Weather in Córdoba: more heat for the weekend?

After a Thursday marked by intense heat, the National Weather Service issued a high temperature alert.

As reported by the agency, the maximum will be between 35 ° and 37 ° C throughout the weekend. This Thursday the maximum temperature recorded was 36.2°C.

Yellow alert for extreme temperatures

The SMN issued a yellow alert for high temperatures for a large part of the center and northeast of the Cordoba territory.

They warned that these can have a mild to moderate effect on health. In turn, they specified that they can be dangerous, especially for risk groups, such as boys and girls, people over 65, with chronic diseases.

Extended forecast for Córdoba

For this Friday a day with a partly cloudy sky is expected. The expected maximum temperature of 37° and a minimum of 21°C.

  • Saturday. Partly cloudy. Minimum 24º, maximum 37º
  • Domingo. Partly cloudy. Minimum 25º, maximum 38º
  • Monday. Somewhat to partly cloudy. Minimum 23º, maximum 36º
  • Martes. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Minimum 20º, maximum 32º
  • Wednesday. Somewhat to partly cloudy. Minimum 24º, maximum 36º

