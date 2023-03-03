Home Entertainment Weather in Córdoba: the yellow alert for high temperatures continues
Entertainment

Weather in Córdoba: the yellow alert for high temperatures continues

by admin
Weather in Córdoba: the yellow alert for high temperatures continues

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) announced that a yellow alert for extreme temperatures for a large part of the province of Córdoba.

Visit the weather channel

As indicated, until this Saturday maximum temperatures of between 35 ° and 37 ° C are expected. In turn, there is no probability of precipitation, for the moment, until Monday afternoon.

Alert for extreme temperatures for Córdoba

According to the SMN, the yellow alert for high temperatures extends to a large part of the Cordovan territory, with the exception of a small portion of the south of the province and another sector of the north and west.

In turn, the service under the Ministry of Defense indicated that this level of alert represents a “mild to moderate effect on health.” As they pointed out, these temperatures can be dangerous, especially for risk groups, such as boys and girls, people over 65, with chronic diseases.

The weather in Córdoba and the extended forecast

According to the SMN, this Friday a somewhat cloudy sky is expected, with a maximum temperature of 36° and a minimum of 20°C.

In turn, northerly winds are expected that will oscillate between 42 and 50 km7h during the afternoon.

  • Saturday: partly cloudy, minimum 23°, maximum 35°.
  • Domingo: some to partly cloudy, minimum 23°, maximum 37°.
  • Monday: partly cloudy and isolated thunderstorms, minimum 22°, maximum 32°.
  • mars: partly cloudy, minimum 20°, maximum 35°.
  • Wednesday: some to partly cloudy, minimum 21°, maximum 34°.
See also  The 9th "Wen Rong Award" began to declare and set the award to focus on the new film and television forces_Hengdian_Ingenuity_Film

You may also like

The words of Cristina Kirchner for the death...

Justice repudiated “the offensive” of Alberto Fernández and...

the violence in Rosario impacted the national government...

Cause of the Neonatal: the Medical Circle expressed...

Today’s horoscope broadcast Wang Jiarong 2023.3.3_Leadership_Work_Ability

Attack on the Roccuzzo family: Patricia Bullrich asked...

Maxi Trusso criticized Lali Esposito and the trap...

He is 7 years old and did not...

Artificial Intelligence: GPT is called the new “cuckoo”...

Argentina put an end to the “Foradori-Duncan” pact...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy