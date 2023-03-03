The National Meteorological Service (SMN) announced that a yellow alert for extreme temperatures for a large part of the province of Córdoba.

As indicated, until this Saturday maximum temperatures of between 35 ° and 37 ° C are expected. In turn, there is no probability of precipitation, for the moment, until Monday afternoon.

Alert for extreme temperatures for Córdoba

According to the SMN, the yellow alert for high temperatures extends to a large part of the Cordovan territory, with the exception of a small portion of the south of the province and another sector of the north and west.

In turn, the service under the Ministry of Defense indicated that this level of alert represents a “mild to moderate effect on health.” As they pointed out, these temperatures can be dangerous, especially for risk groups, such as boys and girls, people over 65, with chronic diseases.

Information updated on March 2, 2023 at 6:07 p.m.

The weather in Córdoba and the extended forecast

According to the SMN, this Friday a somewhat cloudy sky is expected, with a maximum temperature of 36° and a minimum of 20°C.

In turn, northerly winds are expected that will oscillate between 42 and 50 km7h during the afternoon.

Saturday : partly cloudy, minimum 23°, maximum 35°.

: partly cloudy, minimum 23°, maximum 35°. Domingo : some to partly cloudy, minimum 23°, maximum 37°.

: some to partly cloudy, minimum 23°, maximum 37°. Monday : partly cloudy and isolated thunderstorms, minimum 22°, maximum 32°.

: partly cloudy and isolated thunderstorms, minimum 22°, maximum 32°. mars : partly cloudy, minimum 20°, maximum 35°.

: partly cloudy, minimum 20°, maximum 35°. Wednesday: some to partly cloudy, minimum 21°, maximum 34°.

