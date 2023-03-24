Home Entertainment Weather in Córdoba: will the rains continue over the weekend?
Weather in Córdoba: will the rains continue over the weekend?

by admin
Weather in Córdoba: will the rains continue over the weekend?

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued this Friday morning a Red alert and another orange alert for storms for the province of Córdoba and La Rioja (See Weather).

However, as the day progressed, the alert ceased to be valid and became a yellow alert, which means “possible meteorological phenomena with the capacity to cause damage and risk of momentary interruption of daily activities” and, in other areas, green.

Weather in Córdoba: how will the weekend be?

This Friday, with rainfall in different areas of the city, the maximum temperature was 23° while the minimum dropped to 20.4°.

For this Saturday a maximum temperature of 27° and a minimum of 20° is expected. Isolated showers are also forecast in the morning while mostly cloudy skies are forecast for the afternoon/evening.

Extended forecast

  • Domingo: maximum of 27° and minimum of 19°. Partly cloudy in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon/evening.
  • Monday: maximum of 29° and minimum of 19°. Partly cloudy throughout the day.
  • Mars: maximum of 30° and minimum of 20°. Partly cloudy throughout the day.
  • Wednesday: maximum of 31° and minimum of 22°. Mostly cloudy all day.
  • Thursday: maximum of 34° and minimum of 23°. Mostly cloudy all day.

