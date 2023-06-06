Home » Web drama “Hua Rong” hit actor Huang Ji plays the demon king with a knife mouth and a bean curd heart-Qianlong.com.cn
Recently, directed by Huang Junwen, Chen Guohua, and Hu Yijuan, starring Ju Jingyi and Guo Junchen, and starring mainland Chinese actor Huang Ji, the fairy tale-themed web drama “Hua Rong” is currently being broadcast on iQiyi. In the movie, the demon king Daozizui Doufuxin played by the actor Huang Ji also changed his previous impression in everyone’s mind and made everyone’s eyes shine.

The web drama “Hua Rong” is adapted from Lin Jiacheng’s popular fairy-tale novel “Wrong Longevity”. It tells the story of the heroine Wei Zhi and the hero Yan Yue who have gone through ups and downs and finally broke the catastrophic fate of “Phoenix Nirvana will shake the Three Realms”. Together they rewrite the way of heaven It can be said that it is a web drama with a very brilliant plot. Since its inception, it has achieved good results and attracted everyone’s attention.

In the play, the demon king played by actor Huang Ji leads all beings in the demon world to resist injustice. This time it is different from the Miracle Doctor Wang in “Xia Tan Jian Jian I Don’t Know”. The demon king is funny in his bones, with a sharp mouth and a bean curd heart. He doesn’t want to fight with any force and cause people to lose their lives. But only by defeating the evil side can peace be maintained forever. For the interpretation of the new role, Huang Ji put a lot of effort into it, which undoubtedly made everyone’s eyes shine. No pain, no gain. Huang Ji’s acting skills have also been recognized by everyone, and his ability to control different types of roles is remarkable. .

Now that “Hua Rong” is on the air, what will happen to the demon king played by Huang Ji? Continue to follow the drama!

