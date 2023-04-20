Home » WeChat Mysteriously Updated Netizens Discovered a New Function: Jay Chou VIP Music Free Listening
Entertainment

WeChat Mysteriously Updated Netizens Discovered a New Function: Jay Chou VIP Music Free Listening

by admin
WeChat Mysteriously Updated Netizens Discovered a New Function: Jay Chou VIP Music Free Listening

Fast Technology News on April 20, Tencent WeChat updated both the Android version and the iOS version today, but Tencent kept the update content mysterious, and only said lightly that “fixed some known problems”.

After the actual test experience of netizens, they found that there are quite a lot of updated content this time, and some new changes are very useful.

First of all, WeChat and QQ Music have launched a limited-time event, which allows you to share your favorite musicians in Moments,At the same time, you can also listen to VIP songs on WeChat for free, including the full album of the popular Jay Chou, as of June 30.

Not only that, but the videos released by the official accounts that users follow will also be displayed in this interface, and watching videos becomes listening to videos.

For the Watch version of WeChat, you can send pictures after this update.You can choose pictures in the album to send.

Also, when a WeChat friend makes a voice call, the new version of WeChat will also display the other party’s profile picture.

Another minor change is that the applet can also display the music you are listening to, and the testing scope of the Moments top function is more open.

Generally speaking, although the content of this WeChat update is not officially mentioned, it is very practical, and it is more convenient for users who like to listen to music. It is equivalent to freeing the VIP function of QQ Music for several months, and it is strongly recommended to upgrade.

See also  Musk "Heizi" paid 4 million yuan at his own expense to send Tesla's FSD negative advertisement to the Super Bowl in the United States – yqqlm

WeChat Mysteriously Updated Netizens Discovered a New Function: Listen to Jay Chou VIP Music for Free

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Xianrui

You may also like

“You are a marketing mother” she pointed out

Cutie Duo Officially Announces Wu Lei as the...

The Parco1923 fragrances are born from the plants...

They raid the apartment of the Brazilian model...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the...

Sky High Farm Universe officially changed its name...

Royón highlighted regional energy integration

Super web drama “Yuexiang Sweetheart” Wuxi Kai Yanxi...

The most desired connected feature in the car?...

The controversy over the control of the Caminera...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy