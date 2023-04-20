WeChat Mysteriously Updated Netizens Discovered a New Function: Jay Chou VIP Music Free Listening

Fast Technology News on April 20, Tencent WeChat updated both the Android version and the iOS version today, but Tencent kept the update content mysterious, and only said lightly that “fixed some known problems”.

After the actual test experience of netizens, they found that there are quite a lot of updated content this time, and some new changes are very useful.

First of all, WeChat and QQ Music have launched a limited-time event, which allows you to share your favorite musicians in Moments,At the same time, you can also listen to VIP songs on WeChat for free, including the full album of the popular Jay Chou, as of June 30.

Not only that, but the videos released by the official accounts that users follow will also be displayed in this interface, and watching videos becomes listening to videos.

For the Watch version of WeChat, you can send pictures after this update.You can choose pictures in the album to send.

Also, when a WeChat friend makes a voice call, the new version of WeChat will also display the other party’s profile picture.

Another minor change is that the applet can also display the music you are listening to, and the testing scope of the Moments top function is more open.

Generally speaking, although the content of this WeChat update is not officially mentioned, it is very practical, and it is more convenient for users who like to listen to music. It is equivalent to freeing the VIP function of QQ Music for several months, and it is strongly recommended to upgrade.