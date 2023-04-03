She is only of legal age, but Leni Klum already has very clear ideas about her future life. She wants to get married and have two children, she explains – but only in 15 years. On the other hand, she wants to get a four-legged friend sooner.

Leni Klum continues to advance her modeling career. For example, she is currently the face of a fashion campaign for sports shoes, which was celebrated with a party in Hamburg on Friday. There were also celebrities like Elena Carrière, Cheyenne Ochsenknecht, Alex Maria Peter, Soulin Omar and Janin Ullmann.

On the sidelines of the event, Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter also chatted about her private life. When she’s not making Hamburg unsafe and hiring herself out as a model, she devotes herself to studying interior design in New York. Life in the Big Apple – without her famous mother – is relatively new to her. She had left home just last year.

But apparently it was the right decision, as Leni Klum makes clear: “Life in New York is great, I love it there and I was really excited to move there. You can do so much in the city, so I don’t miss LA too much.”

Chips for supper

Apparently, Leni Klum also enjoyed the first night without mom. “I stayed up late. Otherwise my mother always says, ‘It’s bedtime.’ And I ate chips for dinner.”

But Heidi Klum doesn’t have to worry about her daughter’s lifestyle: the future plans of the 18-year-old sound very mature. In five years she wants to finish her studies and have a dog, she explains. And in fifteen years she wants to be married and have two children – “a boy and a girl”.

In comparison, Heidi Klum’s CV was much less classic. After a failed marriage, daughter Leni emerged from an affair with Formula 1 manager Flavio Briatore. In her marriage to singer Seal, the 49-year-old gave birth to two sons and another daughter. She is now married to Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz.