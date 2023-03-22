in the coming week there is a lot to see in vienna’s concert jungle!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you’re blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject of rules and measures in the field of art and culture.

this week there are a few – perhaps inconspicuous – highlights hidden in the concert program! there is, for example, the swedish singer/songwriter “christian kjellvander” in the clash, which will definitely inspire you, or the japanese pop-punk band “shonen knife‘ at chelsea, which will put you in a good mood. pretty great will be the performance of “deus‘ in the arena and from ‘two another” in the fluc but also “stiller” and “moll“ at the chelsea will blow your mind! already sold out is the gig ofto“ im flex, who is probably better known as an actor from the netflix series “elite”. but no problem: as an alternative, the “festival of sunshine“ great offer in the house of music! the perfect way to end the week is “lola marsh“ ideally suited in the flex. with this in mind: have a nice concert week!

hard facts:

20.03.2023 / sbp4 / scene (fb event)

03/20/2023 / the rags pack / simm city (fb event)

21.03.2023 / naama guggenheim u.a. / club 1019 (fb-event)

21.03.2023 / christian kjellvander u.a. / clash (fb-event)

21.03.2023 / nerves ua / szene (fb-event)

21.03.2023 / archspire u.a. / arena (fb-event)

21.03.2023 / avatar / simm city (fb-event)

21.03.2023 / kerala dust / fluc (fb-event)

22.03.2023 / shonen knife / chelsea (fb-event)

22.03.2023 / two another / fluc (fb-event)

22.03.2023 / $uicideboy$ / gasometer (fb-event)

22.03.2023 / deus / arena (fb-event)

22.03.2023 / the mahones u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

03/22/2023 / anacondaz / scene (fb event)

03/23/2023 / young / general store (fb event)

23.03.2023 / stiller, moll / chelsea (fb-event)

23.03.2023 / karate andi / flex (fb-event)

23.03.2023 / junny / szene (fb-event)

23.03.2023 / apocalyptica / gasometer (fb-event)

23.03.2023 / eugene ripper / polkadot (fb-event)

23.03.2023 / monet192 / grelle forelle (fb-event)

24.03.2023 / color the night / kramladen (fb-event)

24.03.2023 / dry cleaning / flex cafe (fb-event)

24.03.2023 / souls of mischief / flex (fb-event)

24.03.2023 / portobello express, pretty pleas / chelsea (fb-event)

24.03.2023 / blossomers / rhiz (fb-event)

24.03.2023 / bukhara / arena (fb-event)

24.03.2023 / gutlauninger u.a. / szene (fb-event)

24.03.2023 / oxxxymiron / gasometer (fb-event)

24.03.2023 / mehnersmoos u.a. / arena (fb-event)

25.03.2023 / aron / flex (fb-event)

25.03.2023 / sinnesrauschen festival / house of music (fb event)

25.03.2023 / insane habits u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

25.03.2023 / cloudy june / chelsea (fb-event)

25.03.2023 / don dom, coleija u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)

25.03.2023 / rahel / rhiz (fb-event)

25.03.2023 / neromun / das werk (fb-event)

25.03.2023 / the fall / szene (fb-event)

25.03.2023 / beartooth u.a. / gasometer (fb-event)

26.03.2023 / schorl3 / b72 (fb-event)

26.03.2023 / combust u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

26.03.2023 / lola marsh / flex (fb-event)

26.03.2023 / kabaka pyramid / scene (fb event)

See also Supreme x Swarovski x Vans Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Officially Released I like: I like Loading…

similar posts