by admin
it’s the beginning of spring and the concerts are just springing up!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you’re blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject of rules and measures in the field of art and culture.

there is so much to see this week, the following concerts are especially recommended: like-a-boho-singer “charlie winston” plays in the viennese metropol, the all-time-heroes “the subways” rock the Viennese flex, newcomer “lil julez“ presents his debut album at the rhiz, “Anna Mabo‘ sings at the sargfabrik, a wonderful indie evening with artists like ‘palff“ you can experience in the scene vienna, the “laundromat chicks” will inspire in the rhiz and our good old friends from “limp bizkit“ grace our gasometer with their presence.

hard facts:
27.03.2023 / charlie winston / metropol (fb-event)
27.03.2023 / xiao, tonal shift / venster99 (fb-event)
27.03.2023 / cult of luna u.a. / arena (fb-event)
28.03.2023 / kenra morris / b72 (fb-event)
28.03.2023 / micah p. hinson / chelsea (fb-event)
28.03.2023 / adam matschulat u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)
28.03.2023 / igorrr and others / ottakringer brewery (fb event)
29.03.2023 / maksyo / kramladen (fb-event)
29.03.2023 / vnv nation / simm city (fb-event)
29.03.2023 / cannibal corpse u.a. / arena (fb-event)
29.03.2023 / the subways / flex (fb-event)
29.03.2023 / lostboi lino / flex cafe (fb-event)
30.03.2023 / lil julez / rhiz (fb-event)
30.03.2023 / power plush / b72 (fb-event)
30.03.2023 / christoph & lollo / chelsea (fb-event)
30.03.2023 / myles bullen u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)
30.03.2023 / fiddlers green u.a. / szene (fb-event)
30.03.2023 / the baboon show u.a. / arena (fb-event)
30.03.2023 / nova twins u.a. / arena (fb-event)
30.03.2023 / blaze bayley u.a. / viper room (fb-event)
30.03.2023 / yukno / flex (fb-event)
30.03.2023 / gola gianni / fluc (fb-event)
30.03.2023 / Anna Mabo / Sarg Factory (fb-event)
31.03.2023 / high steppers u.a. / b72 (fb-event)
31.03.2023 / ravagers u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)
31.03.2023 / freigang, the pretty shames / cafe carina (fb-event)
03/31/2023 / the rotten compromises / rhiz (fb event)
31.03.2023 / dua plicitiy u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)
31.03.2023 / lea’s apartment / das werk (fb-event)
31.03.2023 / polywhy u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
31.03.2023 / akadia, palffi u.a. / szene (fb-event)
31.03.2023 / johannes oerding / gasometer (fb-event)
01.04.2023 / old mrs. bates u.a. / b72 (fb-event)
01.04.2023 / fat chester u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)
01.04.2023 / uncle gusta, saugbagger / rhiz (event)
01.04.2023 / ellereve / kramladen (fb-event)
01.04.2023 / alligatorman & mdk / the loft (event)
01.04.2023 / xaver, kazondabeat / das werk (fb event)
01.04.2023 / the soft moon u.a. / arena (fb-event)
01.04.2023 / roam / fluc (fb-event)
02.04.2023 / brkn / b72 (fb-event)
02.04.2023 / laundromat chicks, deathdeathdeath / rhiz (fb-event)
02.04.2023 / limp bizkit / gasometer (fb-event)
02.04.2023 / the devils trade u.a. / arena (fb-event)

