the easter holidays shine with a very nice concert program!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you’re blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject of rules and measures in the field of art and culture.

huiii, there’s a lot to see this week! for example the bearded sad songs singer “ry x‘ in the concert hall, or the wonderful electronic heroes of ‘5k hd“ at the porgy & bess. you will definitely be moved to tears at “birdy“ in the gasometer – I hope we’ll all see you there for a collective cry of beauty! the gig of “sophie lindinger“ in the red bar! if you want to know what’s going on in france musically: treat yourself to “apple“ in the theater akzent and amazed! and last but not least: on sundays arewe are scientists“ in the Viennese flex and it will be a melodious indie evening as it is written in the book!

hard facts:

03.04.2023 / ry x / concert hall (fb event)

03.04.2023 / 5k hd / porgy & bess (fb-event)

03.04.2023 / dean lewis / gasometer (fb-event)

03.04.2023 / grade 2, death by stereo / arena (fb-event)

03.04.2023 / nanowar of stell u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

04.04.2023 / birdy / gasometer (fb-event)

04.04.2023 / the bar stool preachers u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)

04.04.2023 / the serfs u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

05.04.2023 / candy beat camp, the dockers / b72 (fb-event)

05.04.2023 / crooked little sons u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

05.04.2023 / the doppelgangaz / flex (fb-event)

05.04.2023 / sophie lindinger / rote bar (fb-event)

06.04.2023 / egons cry u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)

06.04.2023 / hellshock u.a. / arena (fb-event)

06.04.2023 / pero pero u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

06.04.2023 / mynth / fluc wanne (fb-event)

07.04.2023 / kim churchill / b72 (fb-event)

07.04.2023 / fraeulein astrid, joey may / kramladen (fb-event)

07.04.2023 / iron snag joe u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)

07.04.2023 / mary janes soundgarden u.a. / club1019 (fb-event)

07.04.2023 / sutfliffe no more u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

07.04.2023 / has a pash / das werk (fb-event)

07.04.2023 / impericon festival / arena (fb-event)

08.04.2023 / meat computer / b72 (fb-event)

08.04.2023 / smokemaster / kramladen (fb-event)

08.04.2023 / leo, the velvet swing / cafe carina (fb-event)

08.04.2023 / smoking etc. / rhiz (fb event)

08.04.2023 / oakhands u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

08.04.2023 / dyse u.a. / arena (fb-event)

08.04.2023 / pomme / theater akzent (fb-event)

09.04.2023 / we are scientists / flex (fb-event)

