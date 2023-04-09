watch out! this week there are again many good concerts that want to be in your diary!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you’re blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject of rules and measures in the field of art and culture.

and now: some recommendations for this week! treat yourself to a nice acoustic gig in the loft, for example on wednesday there will be “marley wildthing” and “filiah‘ to see. also say goodbyefat bread“ twice this week from your austrian fans in the gasometer in vienna – including farewell tears! unfortunately already sold out: “clockclock” and “st. lundi” in the scene, “eels‘ in the arena and ‘only the poets“ in simm city. but you can still experience nice concerts on sunday: “catt“ you can enjoy at chelsea and “sohn“ there in the flex on the ears!

hard facts:

10.04.2023 / doc flippers, onyon, salamirecorder / venster99 (fb-event)

10.04.2023 / warbringer, evil invaders, schizophrenia, mason / viper room (fb-event)

11.04.2023 / tim atkins and the sisters of soul, james choice / kramladen (fb-event)

April 11, 2023 / russ millions / ottakringer brewery (fb event)

11.04.2023 / aptera, lurch / venster99 (fb-event)

11.04.2023 / aephanemer, jestress, the last cell / viper room (fb-event)

11.04.2023 / the blue stones / fluc (fb-event)

12.04.2023 / ockham’s blazer / kramladen (fb-event)

12.04.2023 / akustikloft: marley wildthing, filiah / the loft (fb-event)

12.04.2023 / foreseen, avalanche, onkel gusta / window99 (fb event)

04/12/2023 / bruckner / scene (fb event)

12.04.2023 / friendship / arena (fb-event)

04/12/2023 / dirty streets / house of music (fb event)

April 12, 2023 / fat bread / gasometer (fb event)

04/13/2023 / fat bread / gasometer (fb event)

13.04.2023 / king dream, yatwa / b72 (fb-event)

04/13/2023 / franz fuexe, a ghost / chelsea (fb event)

13.04.2023 / heavenphetamine, bernhard pribitzer / cafe carina (fb-event)

04/13/2023 / liener, miss bunpun / the work (fb event)

14.04.2023 / balu & die surfgrammeln, the crazy cubes / chelsea (fb-event)

14.04.2023 / stone leek, kill the president, carosellis / cafe carina (fb-event)

14.04.2023 / unhappybirthday, occupied head / rhiz (fb-event)

14.04.2023 / electric callboy / gasometer (fb-event)

14.04.2023 / t-low / simm city (fb-event)

04/14/2023 / clockclock / scene (fb event)

14.04.2023 / eels / arena (fb-event)

14.04.2023 / dylan goff, sam chalcraft / cafe7stern (fb-event)

15.04.2023 / kafvka / b72 (fb-event)

15.04.2023 / svaneborg kardyb / chelsea (fb-event)

15.04.2023 / nand / rhiz (fb-event)

15.04.2023 / the circus band, duolia / general store (fb event)

04/15/2023 / annenmaykantereit / stadthalle (fb event)

April 15, 2023 / bonjour drops, anna absolut, 3 meaning statement / venster99 (fb event)

15.04.2023 / only the poets / simm city (fb-event)

15.04.2023 / all faces down / flex (fb-event)

April 15, 2023 / dives / concert hall (fb event)

15.04.2023 / colour haze u.a. / arena (fb-event)

16.04.2023 / catt / chelsea (fb-event)

16.04.2023 / heller keller / loop (fb-event)

16.04.2023 / emilio / arena (fb-event)

16.04.2023 / sohn / flex (fb-event)

16.04.2023 / takeshis cashew / fluc wanne (fb-event)

