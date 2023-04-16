week preview kw 16 – wienkonzert.com

ready for a new, varied concert week?

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you’re blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject of rules and measures in the field of art and culture.

okay, where to start when there is so much to see in the upcoming concert week?! there are mainly local artists who stand out this week: “with” in the concert hall, a “solo together” with the “nino from vienna” and “felix kramer‘ and the following day a ‘numavi label night” in the orf radio culture house, “childlike” and “cousines like shit” in the rhiz, “palff‘ at club 1019 and ‘lou asril” as well as “toby whyle“ im flex.

but also international artists stray to vienna, we would recommend the model italian “eros ramazotti” in the town hall, “dirk von lowtzkow” in the folk theater, “two year vacation‘ in the b72 and ‘eamon mcgrath“ im the loft.

hard facts:

17.04.2023 / with / konzerthaus (fb-event)

17.04.2023 / miss bunpun, maralin, vanessa weber / loop (fb-event)

April 17, 2023 / eros ramazotti / wiener stadthalle (fb event)

17.04.2023 / welshly arms / szene (fb-event)

17.04.2023 / emilio / arena (fb-event)

17.04.2023 / wayfarer / viper room (fb-event)

18.04.2023 / monokay / b72 (fb-event)

18.04.2023 / the belgian blue, karli braun / clash (fb-event)

18.04.2023 / dirty loops / simm city (fb-event)

18.04.2023 / ok kid / arena (fb-event)

April 18, 2023 / solo together: nino from vienna, felix kramer / orf radiokulturhaus (fb event)

19.04.2023 / majan / arena (fb-event)

19.04.2023 / numavi records label night / orf radiokulturhaus (fb-event)

19.04.2023 / paula hartmann / simm city (fb-event)

19.04.2023 / salon skug: iva olo u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

19.04.2023 / nelavie, laura heily / loop (fb-event)

19.04.2023 / whitey en vogue / b72 (fb-event)

19.04.2023 / traveler, moving pieces / club 1019 (fb-event)

19.04.2023 / elif / grelle forelle (fb-event)

19.04.2023 / bird connection, tweed / cafe carina (fb-event)

20.04.2023 / the base / chelsea (fb-event)

20.04.2023 / lan rex, bosna / venster99 (fb-event)

20.04.2023 / josh / gasometer (fb-event)

20.04.2023 / henge / fluc (fb-event)

20.04.2023 / cousines like shit, bernhard eder / rhiz (fb-event)

20.04.2023 / lamila / kramladen (fb-event)

20.04.2023 / devekt / cafe carina (event)

20.04.2023 / rhapsody of fire / viper room (fb-event)

20.04.2023 / havoc / flex (fb-event)

04/21/2023 / palffi, flo fin, two man / club 1019 (fb event)

21.04.2023 / premium bananas / cafe carina (fb-event)

21.04.2023 / flukes & fyvel / loop (event)

21.04.2023 / evil devil u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

21.04.2023 / counterparts / scene (fb event)

21.04.2023 / and keemo / flex (fb event)

21.04.2023 / mayberg / das werk (fb-event)

21.04.2023 / the vices / b72 (fb-event)

April 21, 2023 / dirk von lowtzow / folk theater (fb event)

22.04.2023 / eamon mcgrath / the loft (fb-event)

22.04.2023 / sukob u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

22.04.2023 / lina / simm city (fb-event)

April 22, 2023 / night blood and asen blood / viper room (fb event)

22.04.2023 / lou asril, toby whyle / flex (fb-event)

22.04.2023 / two year vacation / b72 (fb-event)

22.04.2023 / blueblut / roter salon volkstheater (fb event)

23.04.2023 / shake stew / konzerthaus (fb-event)

23.04.2023 / spite house u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

23.04.2023 / kataklysm, soilwork u.a. / simm city (fb-event)

23.04.2023 / fakear / fluc (fb-event)

See also Covid effect: Micam, Mipel and TheOne postponed to March I like: I like Loading…

similar posts