week preview kw 18 – wienkonzert.com

tried and tested and new – this concert week offers everything!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you’re blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject of rules and measures in the field of art and culture.

this week there is once again a lot to see. the highlights in this flood of artists: treat yourself to an impressive evening with “force” and “sophia blenda‘ at the arena, discovering new music at ink music’s label night entitled ‘let that sink in‘ at chelsea, dances to the sounds of ‘ at the ‘lido sounds warm up’ in the fluc tubbetters“, visit the loftival in the loft and enjoy the austrian answer to tame impala called “pressyes“, indulge in dark sounds at the concert of “downers & milk” in the coffin factory, bobbing along to the best hip hop beats when “oddisee & the good company“ Standing on the stage in the flex, crying a little because the German pop newcomer “you people” in which simm city is completely sold out, the icon ” cheersyaenniver‘ in simm city and let your inner raver out at ‘brutalism 3000“ in the arena.

hard facts:

01.05.2023 / jesse barnett / b72 (fb-event)

01.05.2023 / azet & zuna / simm city (fb-event)

01.05.2023 / aviana u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

02.05.2023 / anna b savage / b72 (fb-event)

02.05.2023 / tulle & tears / general store (fb event)

02.05.2023 / ziggy alberts / arena (fb-event)

02.05.2023 / gewalt, sophia blenda / arena (fb-event)

02.05.2023 / swallow the sun u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

02.05.2023 / sia vaiz / wombats (fb-event)

03.05.2023 / dominik hartz / b72 (fb-event)

03.05.2023 / let that sink in / chelsea (fb-event)

05.03.2023 / lost brothers / cafe carina (fb-event)

03.05.2023 / elephants carousel u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

03.05.2023 / mo:st, no:no / club1019 (fb-event)

03.05.2023 / kara delik u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

03.05.2023 / jonathan bree / arena (fb-event)

03.05.2023 / lido sounds warm up: betterov / fluc wanne (fb-event)

04.05.2023 / junipa gold / b72 (fb-event)

04.05.2023 / hochwald, fritsch & the jims / chelsea (event)

04.05.2023 / punzmann / rhiz (fb-event)

04.05.2023 / loftival: pressyes u.a. / the loft (fb-event)

04.05.2023 / nebula u.a. / arena (fb-event)

04.05.2023 / the doors experience / szene (fb-event)

04.05.2023 / hocico u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

04.05.2023 / downers & milk / sargfabrik (fb-event)

04.05.2023 / hämatom / simm city (fb-event)

04.05.2023 / ruhmer / superbude (event)

05/05/2023 / honorary sister & rovin / b72 (fb event)

05.05.2023 / son of the velvet rat / chelsea (event)

05.05.2023 / gyfth u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

05.05.2023 / nina chuba / simm city (fb-event)

05.05.2023 / oddisee & good company / flex cafe (fb-event)

05/05/2023 / scanner, gareth davis / folk theater (fb event)

05.05.2023 / yatwa, kind, olgas boris / crackers (fb-event)

06.05.2023 / pannakotta, more than friends / chelsea (fb-event)

06.05.2023 / the pigeon boys u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)

06.05.2023 / bikini beach u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

06.05.2023 / joe hannes / club1019 (fb-event)

06.05.2023 / fuzztopia / arena (fb-event)

06.05.2023 / yaenniver / simm city (fb-event)

06.05.2023 / glazed curtains / flex (fb-event)

06.05.2023 / kolotoure / viper room (fb-event)

06.05.2023 / the mission / szene (fb-event)

07.05.2023 / the mission / szene (fb-event)

07.05.2023 / mambo kurz / chelsea (event)

07.05.2023 / skillet / gasometer (fb-event)

07.05.2023 / brutalismus 3000 / arena (event)

07.05.2023 / sabaton u.a. / stadthalle (fb-event)

