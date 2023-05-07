week preview kw 19 – wienkonzert.com

Spring feelings and concert experiences – it couldn’t be more perfect!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you are blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject.

are you motivated to go out and fall in love with music? in any case, here are some tips for your next big love of music! definitely to melt away are the songs of “shitney beers“ – to be experienced live on monday in the arena dreiraum! on the same day you can also make a pilgrimage to the scene: “the band camino“ could make your heart beat faster! it will also be really good on wednesday in the rhiz, because the indie group “postcards“ from lebanon will be on stage – on the same day just a stone’s throw away is the “akustikloft” with music by “jansky” and “wolf in the au“. also worth a visit is the gig of “christian“ in the wuk project room – treat yourself to her special voice. you can experience another special voice on saturday in the sargfabrik: “amelie tobien” will you together with support-act “fraeulein astrid“ blow your mind. you could also visit the ottakringer brewery on saturday, because at the “viva con aqua water ball”, for example, there are “farewell dear ghost“ on the stage boards! last but not least, on sunday you can look forward to a beautiful arena open air from “because of lisbeth“ looking forward – perfect end of the week for a hopefully spring-like week!

05/08/2023 / shitney beers / arena dreiraum (fb event)

08.05.2023 / the band camino / szene (fb-event)

08.05.2023 / shadowhouse u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

08.05.2023 / chelsea, die böslinge / chelsea (fb-event)

09.05.2023 / shady pulp / kramladen (fb-event)

09.05.2023 / hello ua / venster99 (fb-event)

09.05.2023 / greg rekus / polkadot (fb-event)

10.05.2023 / postcards / rhiz (fb-event)

10.05.2023 / akustikloft: jansky, wolf in der au / the loft (fb-event)

10.05.2023 / belgrado / venster99 (fb-event)

10.05.2023 / vicious rumors u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

11.05.2023 / the black proteus, hidden gemz / chelsea (fb-event)

11.05.2023 / helmut rohde / fania live (fb-event)

11.05.2023 / one last glance / kramladen (fb-event)

11.05.2023 / the great gray funk u.a. / arena (fb-event)

11.05.2023 / erdling u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

11.05.2023 / inga lynch, claudia fenzl / polkadot (fb-event)

12.05.2023 / christl / wuk project room (fb event)

12.05.2023 / jonathan roy / chelsea (fb-event)

12.05.2023 / wienerzucker / b72 (fb-event)

12.05.2023 / firletanz: neella ua / kramladen (fb-event)

12.05.2023 / smoko u.a. / club1019 (fb-event)

12.05.2023 / psychlona u.a. / arena (fb-event)

12.05.2023 / el morabba3 / flex (fb-event)

13.05.2023 / lighter on the moon / b72 (fb-event)

13.05.2023 / jfbb / club1019 (fb-event)

13.05.2023 / dark fortress u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

13.05.2023 / hide u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

13.05.2023 / haiyti / flex (fb-event)

13.05.2023 / amelie tobien / sargfabrik (fb-event)

13.05.2023 / viva con aqua water polo / ottakringer brewery (fb event)

14.05.2023 / distant u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

14.05.2023 / milow / simm city (fb-event)

14.05.2023 / because of Lisbeth / arena open air (fb event)

