week preview kw 22 – wienkonzert.com

spring is finally here and with it a colorful concert program!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you are blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject.

a lot of things are already sold out this week, for example the arena open air gig bypeter fox“but there is much more to see! recommended are, for example, the crazy ones “kids n cats“ at chelsea and loftival at the loft with a potpourri of bands like “ROMCAT” and “neon neet„.

if you want it dark and beautiful, you have to go to the viper room.esben and the witch“whoever needs a dose of hip hop has to go to”kamp“ to the flex and if you need wild guitar sounds, you have to go to the rhiz to “listen‘ to see. and if you want to dance to the finest electronic tones, you have to see the king of dance moves at an arena open air: “elderbrook„!

and the perfect way to end the week is with the new concert series “acoustic sundays“ at the chelsea! go and enjoy!

hard facts:

29.05.2023 / lavadine, mildmind / loop (event)

29.05.2023 / even boluz / Kramladen (fb-event)

29.05.2023 / claimed choice u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

30.05.2023 / frachild u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

30.05.2023 / kati k, gregor hägele / scene (fb event)

30.05.2023 / powersolo / arena (fb-event)

30.05.2023 / chaoseum u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

30.05.2023 / craig kierce, old barna / polkadot (fb-event)

30.05.2023 / landor / sargfabrik (fb-event)

30.05.2023 / thrax punks u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

31.05.2023 / kinky muppet / chelsea (fb-event)

31.05.2023 / paloma 004 u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

31.05.2023 / natalie.nie / loop (fb-event)

31.05.2023 / peter fox / arena (fb-event)

31.05.2023 / don’t forget ua / viper room (fb-event)

31.05.2023 / a place to bury strangers / fluc wanne (fb-event)

31.05.2023 / mary ocher u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

01.06.2023 / jack botts / b72 (fb-event)

01.06.2023 / zinn / rhiz (fb-event)

01.06.2023 / kids n cats / chelsea (fb-event)

01.06.2023 / strandhase / kramladen (fb-event)

01.06.2023 / loftival: romc, neon neet, jungle jade / the loft (fb-event)

01.06.2023 / alexander nantschev / club1019 (fb-event)

01.06.2023 / esben and the witch, le mol / viper room (fb-event)

01.06.2023 / il civetto / fluc wanne (fb-event)

01.06.2023 / kamp / flex (fb-event)

01.06.2023 / windtal / cafe 7stern (fb-event)

02.06.2023 / soda. with raspberry feast / b72 (fb event)

06/02/2023 / listen / rhiz (fb event)

02.06.2023 / werckmeister / kramladen (fb-event)

02.06.2023 / elderbrook / arena (fb-event)

02.06.2023 / escape the fate / flex (fb-event)

02.06.2023 / breakfast / cafe 7stern (fb-event)

02.06.2023 / glam / orf radiokulturhaus (fb-event)

03.06.2023 / mindblind / chelsea (fb-event)

03.06.2023 / greyhound / kramladen (fb-event)

03.06.2023 / lizzn u.a. / club1019 (fb-event)

03.06.2023 / hans zimmer / wiener stadthalle (event)

03.06.2023 / folk aid / arena (fb event)

04.06.2023 / f.e.i.d.l. u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

04.06.2023 / acoustic sunday / chelsea (fb-event)

similar posts